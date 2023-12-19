Hiker trapped under 3-ton boulder for 7 hours gets 'second chance' after dramatic rescue

Trapped under a three-ton boulder for nearly seven hours, hiker Kevin DePaolo was beginning to run out of options as night fell over California's Inyo Mountains in early December, then then county search and rescue team showed up.

DePaolo, 26, was rescued from the eastern California mountain range earlier this month after of a “behemoth of a boulder shifted, pinning Kev down for nearly 7 hours of excruciating physical anguish,” according to a GoFundMe description written by close friend Carson Ray.

Ray says his friend was out “doing what he loves most—exploring the great outdoors of North America—up in California's Inyo Mountains with no clue that he was in the midst of a life-threatening encounter.”

DePaolo has a “second shot at life” thanks to the “heroic efforts of a superbly coordinated incident response” team made up of several local agencies, including the Inyo County Search and Rescue, an all volunteer search and rescue team and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, the GoFundMe reads.

“Surviving against such odds is nothing short of a miracle (and clearly lots of training hours and courage on the part of the rescuers), which goes to show that when it's not your time to go, it's not your time to go, but now comes the uphill climb for Kevin.”

Here’s what we know about the “miraculous” rescue.

How was DePaolo rescued?

The Inyo County Sheriff's Office were made aware a hiker, DePaolo, had his legs pinned beneath a boulder on the afternoon of Dec. 5. A search and rescue team, consisting of a helicopter and several vehicles were sent to DePaolo’s location, according to a Facebook post by Inyo County Search and Rescue.

The team didn’t arrive until after dark, discovering DePaolo’s “left leg pinned beneath a large boulder on a steep hillside.” The boulder that kept DePaolo weighed between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds.

A system of ropes, pulleys, and leverage helped shift the boulder enough to free the hiker so the search and rescue team could assess and stabilize his injuries, the post reads.

DePaolo was then extricated with help from a nearby U.S. Naval Air Station due to the seriousness of DePaolo’s injuries and the difficult terrain. DePaolo was flown to Fresno just after midnight to receive medical treatment.

What injuries is DePaolo currently recovering from?

Despite suffering from several injuries, namely a broken leg, severed femoral artery and a cracked pelvis, DePaolo appears to be in good spirits.

“Somehow I think I will come out of this situation stronger than I was before. I've been taking vitamins and doing small exercises every day and I think it's morphing me into the Hulk!,” Ray wrote on behalf of DePaolo on the GoFundMe page Monday.

Those who close to DePaolo have started the online fundraiser to cover the costs of his medical care, as he still has a few more surgeries and months of intensive physical therapy ahead of him.

“Kevin's determined to fight just as hard for his recovery as he did for his life, but he can't do it alone. He won't be able to work for a while, relying on his family's care as he transitions to the healing phase,” according to the GoFundMe.

Any extra funds will be donated to the Inyo Search and Rescue team “ show support to the brave people that saved his life.”

“He remains focused on working hard to heal up, positive that he'll achieve the outcome we all want for him - the continued exploration of the great outdoors and the joy / compassion he provides to all he encounters along his path in the wonderful life he leads,” Ray wrote.

The GoFundMe fundraiser has raised $8,055 as of Monday.

