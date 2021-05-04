Hiker uses beach ball as a shield against a black bear in Alaskan wilderness

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A man was hiking with his wife and friends in Alaska last week when they encountered a black bear and used a beach ball as a shield.

Niels Green was hiking the Tonsina Trail at the Lowell Point State Recreation Site near Seward on Thursday when his wife, Regina shouted “bear” and he saw his dog Hunter run past him across the bridge, Craig Medred reported.

Green found himself facing an adult black bear and had only a beach ball as his defense.

“I turned around, and it was about two feet away,” he said, Craig Medred reported. “He never looked at me. I just kept putting the ball in his face.”

Sarah Wallner, who was also on the hike, was mauled by a grizzly bear in 2007 but this time, she and Regina managed to jump to the other side of the bridge railing to avoid the bear, Alaska Public Media reported.

“Oh, not again. This is not happening,” Wallner recalled to the news outlet. “Like, this is not supposed to happen again.”

Meanwhile, Green kept using the beach ball “as a buffer” for two minutes before Regina grabbed the bear mace from her backpack and handed it to Green, who sprayed the bear, according to the publication. The bear left after that.

Regina posted about the incident on a Seward Facebook community group, warning others about the bear.

“Bear on Tonsina charged the dog onto the bridge with us. Not scared of people. Had to be bear maced in the face for it to leave,” she wrote Thursday.

Other hikers have reported seeing black bears on the trail.

Recommended Stories

  • Experts: Herd immunity unlikely as COVID-19 vaccine 'demand has gone down'

    Herd immunity won't be needed to get to a point where things look a lot more normal, but getting hospitalizations down to a manageable level is critical.

  • Former top-ranked doubles player Barbora Strycova retires

    Former top-ranked doubles player and Wimbledon singles semifinalist Barbora Strycova has a baby due in September and doesn't plan to return to competition after.

  • Should You Sell Boeing Stock? Not Anymore, One Analyst Says

    Tuesday, Bernstein analyst Douglas Harned upgraded Boeing (ticker: BA) shares to the equivalent of Hold from Sell. The stock was up about 0.3% in early trading Tuesday, while the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average, each of which include Boeing stock as a component, started the day down a little. Boeing is facing headwinds.

  • Alex DeBrincat with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes

    Alex DeBrincat (Chicago Blackhawks) with a Shorthanded Goal vs. Carolina Hurricanes, 05/04/2021

  • Lindsey Vonn Used a Genius Form Hack to Improve Her Squat Depth

    Hint: It involves a toilet.

  • Tiger Gives Birth to 3 Cubs at Toronto Zoo After 104-Day Pregnancy: She's an 'Exemplary Mother'

    Mazyria the Amur tiger, who gave birth to three cubs in 2013, is now a mom of six after giving birth to another trio of tiger cubs on April 30 at the Toronto Zoo

  • Australia's most populous state reports first COVID-19 case in more than a month

    CANBERRA (Reuters) -Australia's most populous state reported on Wednesday its first locally acquired coronavirus infection in more than a month, with health authorities working to track down the source and the variant involved. Although Australia has largely eradicated COVID-19, a man in his 50s with no known links to hotels used to quarantine people who have arrived from overseas tested positive on Tuesday, the state's health ministry said in a statement. The unidentified man visited several spot in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, the state capital and Australia's biggest city, the ministry said.

  • America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

    America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago. Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.”

  • The unique ability that has Canelo Alvarez on top of the boxing world

    Alvarez has that rare ability to zero in on what’s important at any given moment and push everything else aside.

  • OPINION: Sorry LeBron James, person who came up with play-in game idea should get a raise

    The NBA play-in game format has fulfilled its intended effect. More games matter, and that’s what the NBA wanted.

  • Ariana Grande hit the gym in a $71 sports bra by a celebrity-favourite brand

    This "soft" and "comfy" bra is perfect for everyday wear.

  • Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic replaces Tim Duncan as NBA’s biggest crybaby | Opinion

    “Doncic has replaced Dirk Nowitzki as the face of the Dallas Mavericks, and Tim Duncan as the crybaby face of the NBA,” Mac Engel writes.

  • Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah is engaged: See her massive ring

    Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's youngest daughter announced on Instagram Tuesday that she's engaged to Dillon Buss. See her beautiful engagement ring!

  • The Elizabeth Warren ally just picked to oversee US student loans could help make her debt-cancelation dream come true

    Borrowers are waiting for action on the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis, and Richard Cordray's appointment may have just brought it a lot closer.

  • China calls for ‘basic etiquette’ after Philippine ‘get the f*** out’ remark

    Foreign minister says he apologises only to his Chinese counterpart

  • Teacher hit child with disabilities in the head three times during class, Utah cops say

    The teacher has been charged with abuse of a disabled child

  • The slavery history that tarnishes Napoleon's legacy

    May 5th marks 200 years since the death of Napoleon Bonaparte: France's Emperor, military genius, generally revered as a national hero.But Clovis Etchiandas, a tour guide, won't be celebrating those glories.He will instead be reminded of a darker, lesser known part of Napoleon's history: That he reversed the abolition of slavery in France's colonies."I do think about my ancestors. I don't feel completely at peace."Etchiandas lives on the island of Reunion, the French territory in the Indian ocean. And like most Creole's here, he's a descendant of slaves.As part of one of his tours, he takes people around the old sugar plantations.It's a route that has brought him back to an estate that carries links to his own ancestors, some of whom originated from Mozambique. The discomfort for people like Etchiandas is long-standing. He feels the effects of slavery are still prevalent today."Sometimes there are taboos too. I don't want to get into identity politics. But there's also a shared destiny. The slave descendants, or 'cafres' as they're called. We feel like we have less resources, that it's difficult to seek success. We feel like sometimes, we're barred from certain things."The harsher aspects of Napoleon's rule are being remembered at a time where the Black Lives Matter movement is emboldening those who refuse to honor a leader who placed economic prosperity above universal rights.Napoleon restored slavery by decree in the French Caribbean and Reunion in 1802, even though the 1794 abolition had never been applied on the island.Revolts were violently put down, while white landowners and the empire only got richer.Experts feel the bicentenary provides an opportunity to start reshaping the myth that Napoleon was a national hero. Black historians say Napoleon's links to slavery remain unaddressed in France, which still grapples with its colonial past and charges of deep-rooted racism by ethnic minorities.

  • Myanmar's military disappearing young men to crush uprising

    Myanmar’s security forces moved in and the street lamps went black. Huddled inside her home in Yangon, 19-year-old Shwe dared to peek out her window. Then a man’s scream: “HELP!” When the military’s trucks finally rolled away, Shwe and her family emerged to look for her 15-year-old brother.

  • Philippines tells fishermen to ignore Beijing's ban on fishing in South China Sea

    The Philippines has rejected an annual summer fishing ban imposed by China in the disputed South China Sea and encouraged its boats to keep fishing in the country's territorial waters. "This fishing ban does not apply to our fishermen," the Philippines' South China Sea taskforce said in a statement late on Tuesday.

  • Facebook board's Trump decision could have wider impacts

    Since the day after the deadly Jan. 6 riots on the U.S. Capitol, former President Donald Trump's social media accounts have been silent — muzzled for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. On Wednesday, his fate on Facebook, the biggest social platform around, will be decided. The company's quasi-independent Oversight Board will announce its ruling around 9 a.m. ET.