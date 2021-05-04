Hiker uses beach ball as a shield against a black bear in Alaskan wilderness

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A man was hiking with his wife and friends in Alaska last week when they encountered a black bear and used a beach ball as a shield.

Niels Green was hiking the Tonsina Trail at the Lowell Point State Recreation Site near Seward on Thursday when his wife, Regina shouted “bear” and he saw his dog Hunter run past him across the bridge, Craig Medred reported.

Green found himself facing an adult black bear and had only a beach ball as his defense.

“I turned around, and it was about two feet away,” he said, Craig Medred reported. “He never looked at me. I just kept putting the ball in his face.”

Sarah Wallner, who was also on the hike, was mauled by a grizzly bear in 2007 but this time, she and Regina managed to jump to the other side of the bridge railing to avoid the bear, Alaska Public Media reported.

“Oh, not again. This is not happening,” Wallner recalled to the news outlet. “Like, this is not supposed to happen again.”

Meanwhile, Green kept using the beach ball “as a buffer” for two minutes before Regina grabbed the bear mace from her backpack and handed it to Green, who sprayed the bear, according to the publication. The bear left after that.

Regina posted about the incident on a Seward Facebook community group, warning others about the bear.

“Bear on Tonsina charged the dog onto the bridge with us. Not scared of people. Had to be bear maced in the face for it to leave,” she wrote Thursday.

Other hikers have reported seeing black bears on the trail.

Recommended Stories

  • Bear abandoned during storm dies after Colorado wildlife officials try to save her

    “It’s the worst case of starvation in a bear I’ve ever seen.”

  • 'Tragic': Durango, Colorado, woman killed in apparent bear attack after taking her dogs for a walk

    An autopsy this week will determine the official cause of death for a Colorado woman found dead after what authorities believe was a bear attack.

  • The most aggressive dog breeds named in new study

    Anyone who has had a small dog snapping at their feet will declare that the most dinky of pooches often are the most inclined to start a fight. Now, a new study has found that smaller dogs are almost always more aggressive than their larger counterparts. Miniature Poodles and Miniature Schnauzers top the list of most aggressive dogs in a new study, published in Scientific Reports. Larger dogs including Labrador Retrievers, Golden Retrievers and Lapponian Herders were found to be the most docile. Researchers from the University of Helsinki studied over 9,000 dogs to analyse aggressive behaviour, including growling, snapping and biting. As well as breed, other factors which impacted aggression include fearfulness, age, the company of other members of the same species and the owner's previous experience of dogs.

  • Texas Democrat Resigns after Calling Tim Scott an ‘Oreo’

    The Texas Democratic leader who called Senator Tim Scott an “oreo” has resigned in response to mounting pressure from state officials on both sides of the aisle. “I am deeply and sincerely sorry for my inappropriate and hurtful use of racist term I used to describe Sen. Tim Scott on my personal Facebook page. It was insensitive, and I have embarrassed myself and my party by its use,” Lamar County Democratic Party Chairman Gary O’Connor told the Washington Examiner Tuesday. “As a result, I feel compelled to offer my resignation as chair of the Lamar County Democratic Party for consideration by the County Executive Committee,” O’Connor said. After Scott delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress, O’Connor labeled the senator an “Oreo”, referring to a black individual who is perceived as displaying characteristics of a white person. “I had hoped that Scott might show some common sense, but it seems clear he is little more than an oreo with no real principles,” the Texas Democrat commented. Texas Governor Greg Abbott and other political officials slammed O’Connor’s words on social media. “This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “@texasdemocrats censure him.” This is disgusting, hateful, and completely unacceptable. O’Connor must apologize to @SenatorTimScott & step down immediately. @texasdemocrats censure him.https://t.co/wJLTqaHlLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 1, 2021 O’Connor’s derogatory comments come after the racial slur, “Uncle Tim,” trended on Twitter after Scott’s speech last week. Twitter blocked the phrase from appearing in the platform’s trending section to prevent it from going viral, but existing tweets containing the language were not removed. In his response address, Scott said, “Hear me clearly: America is not a racist country,” and he spoke in defense of Georgia’s election integrity law, which has been panned by liberals as disenfranchising black voters.” The South Carolina senator remarked that he had “experienced the pain of discrimination”. He added, “I’ve also experienced a different kind of intolerance.” “I get called Uncle Tom and the n-word by progressives and liberals,” Scott remarked.

  • ‘Washed-up’ cocaine and marijuana worth $2 million found off the Florida Keys

    Almost $2 million worth of illegal drugs were found this week in the waters off the Florida Keys, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

  • Principal accused of groping student’s parent during meeting, Louisiana cops say

    The principal has called the claims “absolutely false.”

  • Key salmon populations cross alarming threshold — and more are nearing that line

    “If this isn’t a wake-up call, I’m not sure what folks would be looking for.”

  • Bill Gates added a $43 million beachfront home to his sprawling real estate portfolio last year. Here's a closer look at his empire, which also includes a $130 million Washington mansion and horse ranches in Florida.

    Gates' real estate holdings include a $130 million Washington mansion, Florida horse ranches, and a new California oceanfront purchase.

  • A Spring Hydrangea Checklist: How to Prepare Your Favorite Flowering Shrub for a Colorful Summer Ahead

    Follow these expert steps for a season full of hearty, brilliant blooms.

  • GoFundMe for Deliveryman Killed in Car Crash in New York Raises Over $100K

    A GoFundMe campaign set up for the funeral of a deliveryman killed during a car crash in New York has raised over $100,000. The fatal road accident: Xing Long Lin, 37, a Chinese immigrant deliveryman, was waiting on his e-bike for an order in front of Rosatoro Restaurant on 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria, Queens, when a car lost control while trying to drive past two vehicles, according to ABC7 New York. Surveillance video shows the moment a car crashes into an outdoor dining structure in Astoria Queens on Thursday evening.

  • Former circus elephants begin to arrive at Florida sanctuary

    Former circus elephants are starting to arrive at a new wildlife sanctuary in north Florida. The White Oak Conservation Center announced Monday that a dozen female Asian elephants have already arrived at the Yulee refuge, located north of Jacksonville. The pachyderms are coming from the Center for Elephant Conservation in Polk County.

  • America's new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago

    America’s new normal temperature is a degree hotter than it was just two decades ago. Scientists have long talked about climate change — hotter temperatures, changes in rain and snowfall and more extreme weather — being the “new normal.”

  • Yamaha PH to reveal refreshed Mio lineup

    Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) is set to unveil a refreshed version of its well-love scooter lineup, the Mio Series. The local distributor for the Japanese motorcycle brand announced that it will introduce to the market the new Mio Series under its latest campaign, “Own the Culture.” This new offering will be shown via the company's official Facebook Page on May 29, 2021. This update will cover the Mio Sporty, Mio i125, Mio Soul i, Mio Gravis and the Mio Aerox. In its statement, YMPH said that the new Yamaha Mio Motorcycles will be offered with a new set of colors and features, expanding the array of choices for the riders, claiming that since its introduction to the Philippine market more than a decade ago, the nameplate “released multiple editions that have allowed its riders to be defined in their own culture.” “The Mio Culture started way back in 2007 when Yamaha introduced the Automatic Lifestyle to the Philippines. Since then, the AT community has grown and established the brand together with a strong customer relationship,” the company noted. “The Yamaha Mio has brought a different riding taste to every Filipino and offered multiple hues of motorcycles with a combination of world-class signature technologies. Throughout the years, Yamaha has been dedicated to giving the feeling of uniqueness through Mio motorcycles, opening the world of AT riding lifestyle,” it added. “But just like any other culture, ours was also meant to change. Each year, there’s always a new set of trends defying the current standards, whatever is cool last year may no longer be relevant today. However, as evolving culture, Yamaha Mio was designed to be the leader of its class. The newest Mio campaign says it all; Own the Culture breaks in the opportunity for everyone to be part of the world we created and start their own trend,” YMPH concluded. Want to see the some of the upgrades? You’re looking at some of them already. Photos from Yamaha Motor Philippines Also read: New Yamaha PH Chief to Keep Pressure On Despite Mio's Success Yamaha PH officially unveils 2020 Nmax Yamaha brings Y-Connect to PH market

  • Nebraska's Chevyland museum is selling its collection of vintage cars

    One of the most impressive collections of vintage Chevrolet models in the United States is looking for a new home. Auction company Big Iron is selling several dozen cars and trucks through a massive, no-reserve online auction. Located in Elm Creek, a small town about 150 miles west of Lincoln in rural Nebraska, the Chevyland museum once welcomed about 100 visitors per day, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

  • ‘Aggressive’ coyote poses danger to hikers at Mississippi national park, officials say

    Visitors are urged to avoid the area.

  • Bystander rescues infant from Maryland bay after vehicle crash on bridge

    Route 90 was closed May 2 between Coastal Highway and Route 589 due to a multivehicle crash that injured eight, Ocean City, Md., fire department said

  • Infant ejected in crash in Ocean City, 7 others injured

    An infant ejected from a vehicle Sunday after a crash in Ocean City was flown to a Baltimore hospital and seven others were also injured, according to the Ocean City Fire Department. Officials said emergency crews were called at 2:47 p.m. to the Maryland Route 90 bridge for a crash involving a vehicle that was half over the guardrail. Investigators initially declared a mass casualty incident before upgrading it to a rescue response.

  • Motorcycle Monday: Harley Torques Up The Nostalgia

    Only, there’s a different twist to it this time…

  • Amazon Prime will be the only place you can watch the NFL’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ starting in 2022

    Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated. Amazon (AMZN) and the league announced Monday that Prime Video will take over the entire package in 2022, which will make it an 11-season deal through 2032. This is the first time a streaming service has had the full rights to an NFL package.

  • Trucks wreck in storm on I-35 south of Dallas

    Dallas TV station WFAA reports that three 18 wheel trucks flipped over on I-35 near Waxahachie, Texas on Monday night. At the time the National Weather Service says a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch were in effect in the area. (May 4)