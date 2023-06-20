Hiker vanished while swimming below waterfall, California cops say. Now body is found

Divers found a body believed to be a missing hiker in a pool below a California waterfall, according to a sheriff’s department.

The man was last seen swimming in the middle level at Three Sisters Falls when he went underwater and never resurfaced on Friday, June 16, the San Diego County Sheriff’ s Department said in a June 17 release.

The sheriff’s department said it along with other agencies “continuously searched” for the man the days following his disappearance but could not find him.

As the “water current was too dangerous,” divers could not search underwater where the man went missing until Monday, June 19, deputies said.

While searching, divers found a body in “the same area where the missing man was last seen,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies said the medical examiner’s office will identify the body and determine the cause of death.

Earlier in the month, a woman also died after trying to stop a teenager from falling off a ledge of the same trail, McClatchy News previously reported.

Three Sisters Falls Trail, which is about 54 miles northeast of San Diego, is a full-day, 5.5 mile-long hike with an elevation of 1,000 feet, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

The sheriff’s department called the hiking trail “extremely strenuous,” advising “it is not for beginners.”

