Hikers with busted equipment lose their footing 7,600 feet up icy California mountain

Two hikers were rescued from a California mountain after their equipment failed and they lost their footing, causing them to slide down icy terrain, authorities said.

The pair hiked Cucamonga Peak Trail and were about 7,600 feet high on Mount Baldy on Monday, Feb. 20, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a Feb. 21 news release.

Though the two were not hurt after their fall, they decided to call 911, as they were “exhausted and feared they would fall down the steep mountainside if they continued,” the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies used a helicopter to respond to the area and found the two hikers using coordinates from one of their cellphones, the sheriff’s office said.

“Due to the steep terrain,” the crew requested an air rescue to hoist the pair off the mountain, the sheriff’s office said.

A rescuer was dropped down to the hikers and used a rope system to help the hikers reach an area where they were safely hoisted from the area, the sheriff’s office said.

Mt. Baldy is the highest peak in the San Gabriel Mountains, about 45 miles northeast of Los Angeles, according to Condé Nast Traveler.

The sheriff’s department warned of dangerous conditions on the mountain in mid-January after actor Julian Sands went missing, McClatchy News reported.

He has yet to be found, despite air and ground searches, McClatchy News reported.

Since his disappearance, a number of hikers have been rescued from the area, including a 75-year-old Los Angeles man who got separated from his group on Jan. 22 and was found two days later, McClatchy News reported.

Most recently, the body of a hiker who went missing more than a month prior was found 300 feet from the mountain’s summit, McClatchy News reported.

