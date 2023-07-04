Hikers hear screams and discover a woman who had been trapped in mud for 3 days

A woman missing since June 26 may have spent days stuck in mud at a Massachusetts nature preserve before being rescued, according to the Stoughton Police Department.

Emma Tetewsky, who “is known to pray in the woods,” was found July 3 after hikers heard someone screaming in a remote part of the 1,843-acre Borderland State Park, police said in a news release.

“About 6 p.m. Monday, Easton Police Department officers were dispatched to Borderland State Park after hikers called 911 and said they heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area,” police said.

“Upon arrival, Easton officers heard Tetewsky but could not see her. Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to reach Tetewsky. It is believed that she may have been trapped at that location for at least three days.”

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was located alive in Borderland State Park after days of being trapped in mud, officials say. Stoughton Police Department photo

Tetewsky, 31, “was conscious and alert” as officers carried her out of the swamp, officials said.

She remains hospitalized with serious injuries but is expected to survive, officials said. Details of her injuries were not released.

Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, is largely forested but includes bog, wooded swamps and shallow marshes, the state reports.

Tetewsky lives in Stoughton, northeast of the state park, and she does not own a car or have a cellphone, officials said.

“I’d like to commend our Easton officers, who blindly jumped into the water and followed the woman’s calls for help,” Easton Police Chief Keith Boone said in the release.

“Their immediate action resulted in saving Emma Tetewsky. We’d also like to thank our incredible Fire Department, Borderland State Park rangers, and the hikers who heard Emma and called 911. Without this coordinated effort, this rescue would not have been successful.”

