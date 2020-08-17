Hikers horrified as teen slips, plunges off rocks in South Dakota, officials say

A teenager tumbled 100 feet down South Dakota rocks, officials said.

The teenager was climbing rocks Sunday at Falling Rock near Rapid City when he slipped and plunged down 100 feet from the top, Pennington County Search and Rescue said Monday on Facebook.

“Access to the patient was gained through a steep slope between rock outcroppings,” Search and Rescue said. “A high angle rescue was performed and the patient was extracted within an hour.”

Horrified hikers screamed and gasped as the teen tumbled down the hill, video shows.

“DO NOT TRY TO CLIMB DOWN THE ROCKS ON FALLING ROCK, be careful!” the person who posted the video said. “I’m thankful he is still alive, he was screaming in pain but he’s not dead thank god.”

Officials said the teen, whose name was not released, had broken bones. He was taken to Monument Health for medical care, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.