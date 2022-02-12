Hikers find human bones in rural Benton County. Deputies trying to identify who it is

Benton County detectives are investigating the discovery of some human bones by hikers on a morning walk.

The group was in rural Benton County south of Kennewick when they saw the bones about 7:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, said Benton County Sheriff’s Lt. Jason Erickson.

The sheriff’s office didn’t want to release the exact location on Friday because of concerns that it will draw people who might damage a potential crime scene, Erickson said.

Deputies worked with the Benton County Coroner’s Office to confirm that the bones were human.

A Washington state forensic anthropologist will examine the bones to try to determine how the person died, as well as the person’s age and gender, said Coroner Bill Leach.

They also will try to compare dental records with people reported missing.

Detectives have been considering if they might belong to a people who had gone missing from the area in recent years, Erickson said.

Police have searched for several people who disappeared in recent years, including Estela Torres Rodriguez, who was believed to have been killed in her Franklin County home; Nathan Rich, who is believed to be dead after disappearing in 2018, and Jessica Adams, who disappeared in 2020.

This is the third body or human remains found in the past year in Benton County.

Deputies are continuing to investigate a body found in a field between Finley and Plymouth in April 2021. While investigators say they have identified the body, they haven’t determined how the person died.

Erickson said this week’s discovery is not connected with that case.

Deputies also are continuing to investigate the death of Hector Cortez-Ballardo whose body was discovered by a postal worker off Highway 395 near Bateman and Bofer Canyon roads.