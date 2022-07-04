Hikers killed in Italian glacier avalanche
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for, a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off (July 4).
Rescuers warned that hope of finding survivors was diminishing after an avalanche set off by the collapse of an Italian glacier during a heat wave killed at least six people.
Thunderstorms hampered Monday the search for more than a dozen hikers who remained unaccounted for a day after a huge chunk of an Alpine glacier in Italy broke off, sending an avalanche of ice, snow and rocks down the slope. Another regional leader, Maurizio Fugatti, said that by Monday afternoon 14 persons remained unaccounted for: 10 Italians, three from Czechia and one from Austria. In the mountain's parking lot, four cars remained whose occupants hadn't been traced — two cars had plates from Czechia, one from Germany and the fourth from Hungary.
A large chunk of an Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday and roared down a mountain in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring nine, authorities said, warning that the toll might climb. A local Civil Protection official, Gianpaolo Bottacin, was quoted by the Italian news agency ANSA as providing the toll, but stressing that the situation was “evolving” and that there could be perhaps 15 people missing. In late evening, the National Alpine and Cave Rescue Corps tweeted a phone number to call for family or friends in case of "failure to return from possible excursions” to the glacier.
Part of the glacier in the Marmolada range collapsed on Sunday, prompting a desperate search for survivors amid fears of more parts falling off.
