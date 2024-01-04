Hikers spend night in Tahoe forest after getting lost in heavy snowfall, CA cops say

Three hikers were rescued in California’s Tahoe National Forest after getting lost in a heavy snowstorm, deputies said.

The group had plans to hike Paradise Lake and snow camp Jan. 2, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

However, a snowstorm caused the group to lose their way, deputies said.

They were able to call 911 at 8:10 a.m. the next day, and more than 40 rescuers set out to find them, deputies said.

Rescuers said they reached them by snowcat near Basin Peak shortly before noon, and no one was injured.

Tahoe National Forest is in the north Sierra Nevada mountain range between Sacramento and Reno, Nevada.

What to do if you get lost while hiking

If you think you’re getting lost, experts say it’s best to stop where you are and not panic. You should go over how you got to that point and if you’re able to see any landmarks around.

“Do not move at all until you have a specific reason to take a step,” officials with the U.S. Forest Service said.

You should come up with a plan but stay put unless you are “very, very confident in the route.”

There are steps hikers can take to avoid getting lost and be better prepared for the unexpected:

Have more than enough food and water with you.

Take a compass that you know how to use, or have a GPS device on hand.

Don’t rely solely on your cell phone. It probably won’t work because of a lack of signal or a depleted battery.

Study the terrain and your route, and you should know how you’ll return.

Have the right clothing. Sturdy hiking boots and layers can help you be prepared for rapidly changing weather.

Pack a blanket, flashlight and matches.

Check with a local ranger for special warnings. They can tell you about “fires in the area, bear sightings, flooding, trail or road closures.”

