Hikers stumbled upon a body 17 years ago in Colorado canyon. Now a man’s been arrested

Hikers stumbled upon a woman’s body near a shallow grave in a Colorado canyon in 2006, officials said.

Seventeen years later, a man has been arrested in connection to the woman’s death.

John Angerer, 53, was arrested March 9 in Anchorage, Alaska, on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Angela Wilds, Boulder County Attorney’s Office said in a Monday, March 13, news release.

It’s the second time he has been arrested in connection to her death, prosecutors said.

Two hikers first discovered Wilds’ unidentified body June 4, 2006, in Colorado’s South Saint Vrain Canyon, about 3 miles from Lyons, officials said.

“The body appeared to have been dragged from a nearby shallow grave, presumably by a large predator,” prosecutors said in the news release.

Yellow ski pants, a sleeping bag and a pillow in a pillowcase were found “neatly folded” near the grave, prosecutors said.

By November 2006, investigators identified the body as Wilds through DNA analysis.

Angerer was arrested in 2010 on a second-degree murder charge after authorities said they connected him to the crime scene the year before, prosecutors said. The case, however, was dismissed because a judge couldn’t find probable cause after a preliminary hearing.

Investigators continued looking into the case and found new witnesses and analyzed new evidence for DNA.

“Following a dismissal at this juncture, an individual can be re-arrested and prosecuted if significant, new evidence is developed that supports a renewed prosecution,” prosecutors said.

Once authorities had more evidence, they again arrested Angerer on a second-degree murder charge in the killing of Wilds, prosecutors said.

He was arrested in Anchorage and is in the process of being extradited, prosecutors said.

“We are determined to secure justice for the murder of Angela Wilds, some closure for her loved ones, and answers for our community,” District Attorney Michael Dougherty said in the news release. “I am grateful for the tireless efforts and dedication of the investigators and prosecutors on this case.”

Lyons is about 45 miles northwest of downtown Denver.

