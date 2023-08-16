Hikers on Towpath Trail in Tuscarawas County discover person shot to death

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP – Detectives from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Office were investigating a person found fatally shot on the historic Zoar Iron Bridge late Tuesday afternoon.

Members of the Bolivar Fire Department as well as a Bolivar Police officer also assisted.

Firefighters and medics from the Bolivar Fire Department assist detectives from the Tuscarawas County Sherrif's Office with the identification of a person who was found shot to death on the historic Zoar Iron Bridge, late Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15 in Lawrence Township.

Hikers on the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail discovered the body and called 911, according to a person related to them.

Detectives and deputies from the Tuscarawas County Sherrif's Office investigate a vehicle found near where a person was found shot to death on the historic Zoar Iron Bridge, late Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 15 in Lawrence Township.

Dr. Jeff Cameron, the Tuscarawas County Coroner, was called to the scene, as well as the coroner's assistant.

