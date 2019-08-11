Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK): Are Analysts’ Forecast Signalling Trouble Ahead?

After Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's (LON:HIK) earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analyst consensus outlook appear bearish, as a 15% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year. Though compared to its 5-year track record of the average earnings growth rate of -32%, this is still an improvement. With trailing-twelve-month net income at current levels of US$282m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will decline to US$238m by 2020. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

How will Hikma Pharmaceuticals perform in the near future?

Over the next three years, it seems the consensus view of the 10 analysts covering HIK is skewed towards the positive sentiment. Generally, broker analysts tend to make predictions for up to three years given the lack of visibility beyond this point. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of HIK's earnings growth over these next few years.

LSE:HIK Past and Future Earnings, August 11th 2019 More

By 2022, HIK's earnings should reach US$279m, from current levels of US$282m, resulting in an annual growth rate of 5.7%. This leads to an EPS of $1.46 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $1.17. However, the expansion of the current 14% margin is not expected to be sustained, as it begins to contract to 12% by the end of 2022.

Next Steps:

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Hikma Pharmaceuticals, I've put together three key aspects you should further examine:

