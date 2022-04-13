Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC's (LON:HIK) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals' (LON:HIK) stock is up by 4.1% over the past month. Given its impressive performance, we decided to study the company's key financial indicators as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hikma Pharmaceuticals is:

17% = US$420m ÷ US$2.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To start with, Hikma Pharmaceuticals' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Hikma Pharmaceuticals' significant 42% net income growth seen over the past five years. However, there could also be other causes behind this growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Hikma Pharmaceuticals compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 9.5% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Hikma Pharmaceuticals''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Hikma Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Hikma Pharmaceuticals' three-year median payout ratio is a pretty moderate 26%, meaning the company retains 74% of its income. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Hikma Pharmaceuticals is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Besides, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 24%. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 18%.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Hikma Pharmaceuticals' performance has been quite good. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

