Hikvision shares plummet after report that the Biden administration is considering more sanctions

Catherine Shu
·2 min read

Hikvision shares fell by 10% after a Financial Times report that the Biden administration is planning to impose more sanctions on the surveillance camera company, accusing it of enabling human right abuses.

The Financial Times reports that the sanctions would have “far-reaching consequences because companies and governments that deal with Hikvision… would risk violating U.S. sanctions.” According to the Financial Times, this would be the first time that the White House has imposed these kinds of sanctions on such a large company. The company is the world’s largest manufacturer of surveillance equipment.

In 2019, Hikvision and Dahua, another surveillance tech company, were placed on the U.S. government entity list for its role in enabling human rights violations among Muslim minority groups in China, including the Uyghurs. And under another sanction imposed in June by the Biden administration, U.S. persons are barred from investing in Hikvision. But many municipalities in the U.S. still use Hikvision cameras. According to contract data reviewed by TechCrunch in May, at least a hundred U.S. counties, towns and cities have bought surveillance equipment made by Hikvision and Dahua. They are able to do so because federal actions do not apply at the state and city level.

In a statement emailed to TechCrunch, a Hikvision spokesperson said, "The potential action by the US Government, as reported, remains to be verified. We believe any such sanction should be based on credible evidence and due process. We look forward to being treated fairly and without bias."

US towns are buying Chinese surveillance tech tied to Uighur abuses

Hikvision is among a slew of Chinese tech companies that the U.S. government has targeted with individual actions rather than having a coordinated plan to contain their rise.

TikTok was one notable example under the Trump administration. More recently, under the Biden administration, Weibo was added to a delisting watchlist by the Securities and Exchange Commission. DJI, along with seven other companies, was placed on an investment blacklist in December 2021, for alleged involvement in the surveillance of Uyghur Muslims. The drone maker was already on the Department of Commerce’s Entity list, meaning American companies can’t sell it components unless they have a license.

 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Total's German Leuna refinery to continue Russian crude imports in May - sources

    Germany is trying to wean itself off Russian crude oil, which feeds not only Leuna but also the 233,000 bpd PCK Schwedt refinery, majority-owned by Russia's Rosneft, with one option being the expropriation of Schwedt. European Union sanctions have so far avoided targeting oil from Russia, but many traders and refiners have opted to reduce purchases of Russian crude and refined products to avoid breaching sanctions on Russia's financial system and reputational damage.

  • U.S. considers imposing sanctions on China's Hikvision -FT

    The potential sanctions would be administered by the U.S. Treasury Department, which publishes a Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list that prohibits American companies or citizens from trading or conducting financial transactions with those listed and freezes assets held in the United States, the Financial Times said, without clarifying which sanctions would be used. If imposed, the sanctions could have dire consequences for the maker of surveillance equipment, which already faces other U.S. restrictions for activities contrary to U.S. foreign policy and national security.

  • EU proposes Russian oil ban to make Putin 'pay high price' for Ukraine

    STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Union's chief executive on Wednesday proposed a phased oil embargo on Russia, sanctions on its top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves in its toughest measures yet to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. The EU's sixth round of sanctions, if agreed by member states, would be a watershed for the world's largest trading bloc, which is dependent on Russian oil and gas and must find alternative supplies just as energy prices are spiking.

  • U.S. Considers Unprecedented Sanctions on China Tech Giant Hikvision

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. tumbled 10% as the U.S. considers imposing new sanctions on surveillance-technology giant, potentially the harshest measures so far against a major Chinese company. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a

  • Biden calls 'MAGA crowd ... most extreme political organization'

    Responding to a reporter's question on Wednesday, President Biden responded to a question about the leaked draft opinion from the Supreme Court that seems to overturn Roe v. Wade. Biden said the draft opinion was about more than just abortion and wondered what other rights could be curtailed. He added, "This MAGA crowd is really the most extreme political organization that's existed in American history, in recent American history.”

  • Europe Confronts Difficult Path in Making a Russian Oil Ban Work

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s move to ban Russian crude this year will cause major headaches but it should just about be workable if some countries are shown leniency. Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansThere’s st

  • Biden says Rick Scott's controversial tax plan is 'extreme, as most MAGA things are'

    "If they hadn't put this in print, you'd think I was making it up," the president said in a speech on Wednesday.

  • No Moves By OPEC In Case of Emergency! China-Russia Not Enough to Change Strategy

    OPEC crude oil strategy still in place, price pressure US storage and EU sanctions soon

  • Airbus sets record output goal for best-selling jets

    DUBLIN (Reuters) -Europe's Airbus firmed up plans to raise production of its best-selling A320-family narrowbody jets by 50% from current levels to a record 75 a month in 2025 as it posted higher-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday. On Wednesday, it said it would go further and keep increasing monthly output beyond that date to reach 75 a month by mid-decade, cementing proposals tentatively aired last year. Engine makers, who had led a rearguard action by suppliers worried about having to invest only to face overcapacity if Airbus's forecasts prove optimistic, partially opened the door to a hike last week by saying they had agreed quotas for 2024.

  • DHS IG says Wolf changed intel report on Russian interference in 2020

    Chad Wolf's actions led to the perception that unorthodox interference by a top DHS official was intended to help Donald Trump's re-election bid.

  • Why Moderna's Outlook Doesn't Inspire Hope For Covid Vaccine Sales

    Moderna's Covid vaccine obliterated quarterly views Wednesday, but the company retained its full-year outlook and Moderna stock floundered.

  • Biden deserves applause for excluding Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua at Americas summit | Opinion

    Bravo, President Biden, for not inviting the Cuban, Venezuelan and Nicaraguan dictatorships to the Ninth Summit of the Americas to be held June 6-10 in Los Angeles! Authoritarian rulers who don’t allow free elections in their own countries should not be invited to regional meetings of democratic leaders.

  • Replay – We’re Not in a Real Estate Bubble: CEO of Private Equity Solutions in Fireside Chat

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association hosted a fireside chat with Ferdinand Ruaño, CEO of Private Equity Solutions LLC (PES) to discuss the origins of PES, Mr. […]

  • Report: Repealing ban on abortion coverage for state workers, others will save money

    The findings may remove a potential concern for state lawmakers as the U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to undo the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

  • Yazidis, displaced again, fear more strife in Iraqi homeland

    Iraqis in a northern town still traumatized by memories of the Islamic State group feared more violence Tuesday after hostilities between the military and a local militia erupted, people internally displaced by the fighting said. Tensions reached a fever pitch when Iraq's military launched an offensive in Sinjar district Sunday to clear out armed elements of the YBS, a local militia comprised largely of minority Yazidis. The YBS has ties to the insurgent Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, a separatist movement banned in Turkey.

  • Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes asked to speak with Donald Trump on January 6: court filing

    The militia leader tried to speak with President Trump and implore him to call on groups to stop the certification of Biden's election victory.

  • Kylie Jenner Reveals How Met Gala Look Honored Virgil Abloh: 'We Were Supposed to Go Together'

    Kylie Jenner remembered late Off-White designer Virgil Abloh with love in an emotional post on Met Monday

  • LIC: How the dead helped a salesman to become a star agent

    Bharat Parekh is one of the 1.36 million agents of India's state-owned life insurer and he's a star.

  • Biden highlights Javelin missiles in visit to Alabama Lockheed plant

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited a Lockheed Martin Co facility in Alabama that manufactures the anti-tank Javelin missile, putting the spotlight on a weapon that has helped Ukraine fight Russia's invasion. Biden used the visit to press Congress to approve his proposed $33 billion assistance package for Ukraine, including more than $20 billion in military aid. Biden said his administration was working hard to once again become the biggest producer of semiconductor chips needed to produce Javelin missiles and many other high-technology goods.

  • Will India’s proposed battery swapping policy bolster electric vehicles’ adoption?

    Mayur Roy, a 31-year-old businessman from Cuttack in Odisha, bought an electric scooter (a two-wheeler) earlier this year, with an intention to move towards a non-polluting mode of transport. India, however, continues to be bullish about the future of EVs.