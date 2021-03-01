Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome 6th baby together nearly 6 months after birthing their son Eduardo
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have welcomed their sixth child together.
The baby was born nearly sixth months after Hilaria gave birth to her son Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.
Hilaria shared a photo of herself with the newborn and her other children on Instagram on Monday.
On Monday, Hilaria shared a photo of herself with their children, including the newborn. She captioned the image "7" along with a heart emoji, and she credited her husband with taking the photo.
Hilaria gave birth to her fifth child with Alec, Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, on September 8.
It was unclear whether Hilaria carried the newborn or if the couple adopted or used a surrogate.
The New York Times reporter Katie Rosman wrote on Twitter that she had asked Hilaria's publicist about the specifics of the birth and that the publicist responded, "Not sharing!"
Representatives for Hilaria and Alec, who wed in 2012, didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.
In November 2019, Hilaria opened up about having a miscarriage. "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," she wrote in a caption on Instagram. "We also want you to know that even though we are not OK right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies-and we will never lose sight of this."
In addition to the newborn and Edu, Hilaria and Alec have four other children together: Romeo, 2; Leonardo, 4; Rafael, 5; and Carmen, 7. Alec also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Kim Basinger.
