Hilaria Baldwin nails ‘Mob Wife Aesthetic’ in first outing since new ‘Rust’ charges against Alec

Hilaria Baldwin was spotted on the streets of Manhattan sporting a “Mob Wife Aesthetic” just days after her hubby Alec was charged with involuntary manslaughter for a second time over the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust.”

The yoga instructor and mother of 8 sauntered out of her Manhattan apartment on Monday afternoon sporting high heels, laced stockings, a tight mini-skirt, extra-large sunglasses, hoop earrings and a garishly silver leather jacket draped across her shoulders.

Hilaria chatted on the phone while holding a beverage in between her jeweled fingers before simply heading back inside.

Her unique outfit could be credited to a new look that has rejuvenated ’90s-era mob movie flamboyance by initially gaining traction on, what else, TikTok.

“Leading ladies in mob movies always ooze sexiness, opulence and confidence,” Manhattener Kayla Trivieri, 28, told The Post earlier this month.

Trivieri credited heroines of street crime classics such as Lorraine Bracco in “Goodfellas,” Sharon Stone in “Casino,” and Edie Falco as the iconic New Jersey housewife Carmela Soprano.

Baldwin may not be a “Goodfella” but last week he was indicted by a grand jury in New Mexico over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hutchins was struck with a live .45 bullet when Baldwin was aiming an antique six-shooter during a set rehearsal in Oct. 2021.

Baldwin had previously been charged with the same crime by the Santa Fe district attorney in January 2022.

He pleaded not guilty, but the case fell apart and the charges were dropped in April that year after it was determined that further tests needed to be done on the weapon that fired the bullet.

However, the DA was clear that the door would be left open to refile the charges.

Hutchins, 42, was survived by her husband and young son, as well as her parents and sister.

Meanwhile, “Rust” resumed filming in Montana in April 2023, and wrapped in May – and Joel Souza even returned to complete the project.

Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, will be credited as an executive producer on the film as part of his undisclosed settlement with Baldwin.