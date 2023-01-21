Hilaria Baldwin ripped for 'beyond offensive' accent while talking to paparazzi

Social media reactions ripped Hilaria Baldwin for continuing to use an "offensive" Spanish accent after she spoke with paparazzi this week.

Twitter users immediately seized on fresh video to once more lambaste Baldwin for her accent, with one user writing, "It’s beyond offensive at this point that she continues with this Spanish accent."

"Regardless of the chaos of her mind and this situation – you’re not Spanish," the user wrote.

The 37-year-old yoga/wellness expert faced widespread criticism in Dec. 2020 when it came to light that she was born in Boston, and not Spain, as she had implied. Many also criticized her for allegedly faking a Spanish accent – a criticism that continues to follow her to this day.

ALEC BALDWIN FACES INVOLUNTARY MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES: A LOOK AT THE ‘RUST’ STAR'S HISTORY IN THE HEADLINES

Following the initial scandal, Baldwin wrote on Instagram that her parents "raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both." She said she should have "been more clear" and apologized for the controversy, but she maintained she had a "deep connection to two cultures."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Baldwin courted further criticism this week when she spoke up in defense of her husband, actor Alec Baldwin, after the New Mexico courts announced a charge of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of "Rust." Baldwin told the paparazzi to leave her family alone and "let this play out."

"I’m going to tell you what I’m going to say, you’re not going to ask me questions," Baldwin told paparazzi Friday. "I want you guys to realize we have seven kids, and you being here to escort them to school and to be there when they come home is not good."

PROSECUTORS THINK ALEC BALDWIN IS FACING MORE THAN SIX YEARS IN PRISON, SAYS FAMED DEFENSE ATTORNEY

Story continues

"So on a human level, you know I’m not going to say anything to you. You know that," she continued, speaking with a Spanish accent. "So please, leave my family in peace, and let this all play out, okay?"

Another user criticized Baldwin for her accent even as they expressed sympathy for the family.

"I saw people feeling badly for her being stalked by [paparazzi], and of course that’s valid, but the AAAAACCENT my GOD," the user wrote, adding that others "are completely correct" in criticizing Baldwin.

Another user who was stunned that "she’s still doing it" even after it was "revealed" that she wasn’t from Spain.

ALEC BALDWIN IS ‘DIRTY BOMB IN HOLLYWOOD’ AFTER ‘RUST’ SHOOTING: BRAND CONSULTANT

Daily Blast Live cohost Tory Shulman mockingly asked, "How do you say – you’re from Boston?" in reference to when Baldwin said she couldn't remember the word for cucumber during a cooking segment on The Today Show.

One user, claiming to be Spanish, said that Baldwin had a "pretty convincing Madrid accent," adding, "Not saying that it’s 100% fake, just that, as a Spaniard, it would have 100% fooled me lol."

ALEX BALDWIN'S DENIALS OF PULLING TRIGGER IN ‘RUST’ TRAGEDY ‘A LOAD OF CRAP,’ FILM WEAPONS EXPERT SAYS

But another user chimed in that Baldwin and actor Austin Butler, who recently won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis, "need some kind of support group for people who can’t turn off the fake voice."

Baldwin, who goes by Hilaria but revealed her real name is Hillary, previously apologized for the scandal and tried to correct some of the "misconceptions" that she said people had picked up about her, saying that she "spent time in Boston and Spain," but that her family "now lives in Spain."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I moved to New York when I was 19 years old, and I have lived here ever since. For me, I feel like I have spent 10 years sharing that story over and over again," Baldwin told The New York Times.

Representatives for Hilaria Baldwin did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment by time of publication.

Fox News Digital's Mariah Haas contributed to this report.