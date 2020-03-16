Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan share messages for 'most spectacular' son's 10th birthday

During the global health emergency, celebrities are sharing daily reminders to appreciate the relationships in your life and practice care and respect for others.

"One Tree Hill" star Hilarie Burton and her husband, "The Walking Dead" actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, are taking time to celebrate their son, Gus Morgan, who turned 10 years old Saturday.

In a loving post, Burton called her son, "the most spectacular person."

"His dad @jeffreydeanmorgan and I are beyond lucky that he is ours," she wrote. "I love you, my boy. Happy Birthday!!!! 😭😭😭" The couple also have a 2-year-old daughter, George Virginia.

Morgan reflected on how much his son has grown up in the caption of his post.

"Happy birthday to our dude. 10. Double digits. How the hell did that happen? You were just born like... a second ago?!" he captioned a series of photos.

He added that he and Burton have had, "the best decade of our lives because of you," in a message to his son, and that they are, "super lucky and proud."

The actor also shared a photo of the entire family and detailed how they are coping amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Quarantine... turning it into some quality family time. Walks outside and... George... she got into moms lipstick stash..." he captioned his post.

