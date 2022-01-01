Hilarious clip of Betty White roasting Sandra Bullock goes viral

A hilarious clip of Betty White and Sandra Bullock is being shared on social media as fans continue to share their favorite on-screen moments following White's death at age 99 on Dec. 31, 2021.

White received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award back in 2010. Bullock — who co-starred with White in the 2009 film "The Proposal" — presented the award to White who then proceeded to brutally roast the fellow actor.

“Oh my dears, I can’t…,” White says as she begins her acceptance speech.

She then reaches for Bullock’s hand seemingly to show her appreciation for the touching tribute she delivered.

"And the fact that this lovely lady, she is such a wonderful one and with all the wonderful things that have happened to her ..." White gushed, adding, "Isn’t it heartening to see how far a girl as plain as she is can go?”

Mic drop.

Betty White and Sandra Bullock onstage at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards on Jan. 23, 2010. (John Shearer / WireImage)

Bullock immediately bursts into laughter as well as the star-studded audience. Drew Barrymore and “Modern Family” stars Ty Burrell and Eric Stonestreet can be seen applauding in amusement to White’s wise crack.

"This is my absolute favorite Betty White moment," wrote Buzzfeed deputy editorial director Spencer Althouse who first shared the clip on Twitter. "Her Lifetime SAG Award acceptance speech where she roasted Sandra Bullock to hell and back. RIP to a legend."

Journalist Matthew Berry reshared the clip with the caption, "Betty White’s timing — on even the simplest joke — was always elite."

White and Bullock. (Michael Caulfield / WireImage)

As the video began to circulate on social media, White's fans continued to share their thoughts on the television icon’s death.

“Every time I see another funny clip of her, I start crying all over again...,” one Twitter user said.

“Timing. Wit. Charm. That was our #BettyWhite. We’ll miss you,” added another.

White was preparing to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.

Ahead of the celebration, she opened up to People in a cover story about how she felt about turning 100 years old. “I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing.”

White shared the key to her upbeat nature was being “born a cockeyed optimist.”

“I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she told the outlet. “I always find the positive.”