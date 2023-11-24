Hilarious Tweets That Got Me Through This Week

TechCrunch

Li Auto, an electric vehicle maker adored by young Chinese families, is stepping up its endeavors to build in-house automotive chips and has gone abroad to seek talent for the course. The eight-year-old company is currently hiring five positions in Singapore to develop silicon carbide (SiC) power modules, an electrical component that uses SiC semiconductors in switching, according to the firm's LinkedIn recruitment notices which were posted yesterday. The headcount includes the hire of a general manager, who will be responsible for establishing Li Auto's R&D center in the city-state and formulating the tech and product roadmaps of power semiconductors for the firm.