Hilarious Tweets That Got Me Through This Week

Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all hands meeting Monday. The decision to pause production on the Origin, which was first unveiled in January 2020, comes after California regulators suspended Cruise's operations in the state after they learned that a pedestrian was dragged by a Cruise vehicle after being struck by a human-driven car.