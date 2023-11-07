Hilarious Tweets That Got Me Through This Week
"Dave & Busters is really owned by Dave Chappelle and Busta Rhymes. That’s crazy."
Bronny James experienced cardiac arrest earlier this summer during a basketball workout with USC.
Cruise is pausing production of its purpose-built robotaxi, the Origin -- the autonomous vehicle company's latest setback amid suspended operations and increased scrutiny from regulators. Forbes first reported the news, citing audio of Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt's address at an all hands meeting Monday. The decision to pause production on the Origin, which was first unveiled in January 2020, comes after California regulators suspended Cruise's operations in the state after they learned that a pedestrian was dragged by a Cruise vehicle after being struck by a human-driven car.
Ram has overhauled the 1500 pickup for the 2025 model year, bringing a range-extended EV, Hurricane I6 power and more luxury — and no V8s.
The Spartans shot 1 of 20 from 3-point distance in a shocking loss at home.
New docu-series 'JFK: One Day In America' gathers surviving witnesses to the assassination that forever changed a nation.
WeWork has filed for bankruptcy protection. The office space rental company has struggled as millions more people have opted to work from home over the last few years.
Colorado led by as much as 22 points in the fourth quarter in a stunning upset on opening night.
Zhang Li's career path has looked like a bellwether for China's tech trends. When the Cisco veteran joined WeRide in 2018, the Chinese autonomous vehicle company was less than a year old. In the next few years, the country would become a breeding ground for three AV unicorns, including WeRide, of which valuation surged to $4.4 billion last year.
What impact has Movember had on prostate cancer awareness? Here's what experts say.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. During the conference, it announced a slew of updates coming to GPT, including GPT-4 Turbo (super-charged versions of GPT-4, its latest language-writing model), a multimodal API and a GPT store where users can create and monetize their own custom versions of GPT.
They're worth every penny.
SpaceX’s Starlink has “achieved breakeven cash flow,” CEO Elon Musk said, a milestone achievement for the rocket company’s four-year-old satellite internet business unit. The news raises the question of if -- or when -- Starlink will ever join the public markets via an initial public offering. The Federal Aviation Administration has finished a key portion of the launch license review for SpaceX’s Starship, bringing the company one step closer to a second launch.
The brand that's graced Oprah's Favorite Things list five times is a haven for pajamas, towels, 'the softest ever' sheets and more.
The retailer's lineup of holiday value sets are absolutely wild this year.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
If you've ever wondered how to make a matcha latte at home, this craft matcha powder and bamboo whisk are my secret weapons. It takes me less than five minutes!
"It's like an ongoing joke... 'You wanna know where all the old guys are in town? The Wilco concert!' It's bulls***," says Tweedy, whose new essay collection demonstrates his wide-ranging musical tastes.
Now you know. The post Once and for all, should you use a new toothbrush after you’ve been sick? A doctor weighs in appeared first on In The Know.
Freshmen made the most noise as No. 6-ranked South Carolina and No. 10 Notre Dame opened the slate in the first college basketball game played in Paris, France.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.