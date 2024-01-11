‘Hilarious.’ Video shows 4-year-old repeatedly disrupt TV reporter’s live snow report

A Nebraska TV reporter was repeatedly upstaged by a 4-year-old during a storm report in Lincoln, and he has only himself to blame.

Brandon Aksamit made the mistake of bringing his daughter to work.

Video of the encounter shared by News Channel Nebraska shows Aksamit was updating viewers on a snowstorm (5 inches had fallen to that point) when a girl appeared in the frame with a snowball.

In the minute that follows, the giggling girl pelts him with four snowballs, despite the reporter begging her to stay out of the shot. “That’s funny, but you can’t do that,” he says.

She is then seen crawling behind him on all fours, bringing the report to a halt.

“When you quickly discover the potential pitfalls of bringing your 4-year-old daughter with you for a ... live snow report,” Aksamit wrote in a Facebook post.

News Channel Nebraska shared the video Jan. 8 on Facebook, calling it an “adorable” hazard of covering winter weather.

The video had been viewed more than 280,000 times as of Jan. 11, and had nearly 9,000 reactions and comments. Many called it hilarious and an example of what parents go through when day care is canceled for snow.

“Best news broadcast I have seen today,” Shaunte Dean wrote on Facebook.

“Almost made me spew coffee when I saw just the top of (her) hat crawl by!” Carolyn Whittington Langley posted.

“I’ve watched this at least a dozen times. Please keep taking her to work with you!” Pamala Anne Winer said.

“When it’s a snow day and it becomes bring your child to work day, this is what happens! Can’t beat that big ole grin on her face!” Kaylee Reinsch said.

