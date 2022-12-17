'Hilariously stupid': Colts fans react to their blown second-half lead
The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings by 33 points at halftime. No team had ever lost a 30-point-plus halftime lead in an NFL regular-season game.
But the Vikings charged back in the second half, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives and eventually tying the game, 36-36, with a touchdown and two-point convertion.
Colts fans started wondering if they might watch the team wind up on the wrong end of league history.
They can’t blame this one on Carson Wentz. #Colts
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 17, 2022
Can you fire the interim coach and hire another interim 2.0?
— Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 17, 2022
THE MATT RYAN CURSE. 💀 pic.twitter.com/65a921QrzF
— Cash ☘️ (@CashueTM) December 17, 2022
How did the Colts allow this pic.twitter.com/quyPsQ0Wi6
— Jets 7-6 🛩️ (@JTNap6) December 17, 2022
I THOUGHT I WAS DRUNK! THE VIKINGS JUST TIED THE GAME! #colts pic.twitter.com/J0c3uc2cDE
— George Cedillo (@CedilloGeorge) December 17, 2022
You have to give the Colts credit for finding new and creative ways to implode.
That's not easy four months into the season.
— Jim Ayello (@jimayello) December 17, 2022
Biggest historic NFL comeback of 32 in serious jeopardy... #Colts
— John Oreovicz (@IndyOreo) December 17, 2022
I just can’t get worked up about this game. It’s been hilariously stupid throughout.
— Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 17, 2022
Why are @Colts still throwing the ball??? Run clock, make them burn timeouts. This is not rocket science people. Geez...
— GerryDick (@GerryDick) December 17, 2022
Win probability is about 3% now, so that's a big move. If the Colts lose a game with a 33-0 2nd half lead, they should just move on to their 2nd interim head coach.
— Josh Boeke (@JoshBoeke) December 17, 2022
Who let this game start drinking again?
— Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 17, 2022
It’s not over yet…
— Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) December 17, 2022
Why are people on edge? Just sit back and enjoy this fourth quarter:
Colts win? Cool. It was actually kind of fun to see them win.
Colts actually blow this game? Cool. Helps draft position and that’s more meaningful than a quest for 8-8-1.
— Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 17, 2022
Well, already looking like another game where an incompetent Colts offense can’t close
— Bob Cook (@notgoingpro) December 17, 2022
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts vs. Vikings: Twitter reaction to Colts blowing a 33-point lead