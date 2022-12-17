'Hilariously stupid': Colts fans react to their blown second-half lead

The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings by 33 points at halftime. No team had ever lost a 30-point-plus halftime lead in an NFL regular-season game.

But the Vikings charged back in the second half, scoring touchdowns on four of their first five drives and eventually tying the game, 36-36, with a touchdown and two-point convertion.

Colts fans started wondering if they might watch the team wind up on the wrong end of league history.

They can’t blame this one on Carson Wentz. #Colts — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) December 17, 2022

Can you fire the interim coach and hire another interim 2.0? — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 17, 2022

How did the Colts allow this pic.twitter.com/quyPsQ0Wi6 — Jets 7-6 🛩️ (@JTNap6) December 17, 2022

I THOUGHT I WAS DRUNK! THE VIKINGS JUST TIED THE GAME! #colts pic.twitter.com/J0c3uc2cDE — George Cedillo (@CedilloGeorge) December 17, 2022

You have to give the Colts credit for finding new and creative ways to implode.



That's not easy four months into the season. — Jim Ayello (@jimayello) December 17, 2022

Biggest historic NFL comeback of 32 in serious jeopardy... #Colts — John Oreovicz (@IndyOreo) December 17, 2022

I just can’t get worked up about this game. It’s been hilariously stupid throughout. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 17, 2022

Why are @Colts still throwing the ball??? Run clock, make them burn timeouts. This is not rocket science people. Geez... — GerryDick (@GerryDick) December 17, 2022

Win probability is about 3% now, so that's a big move. If the Colts lose a game with a 33-0 2nd half lead, they should just move on to their 2nd interim head coach. — Josh Boeke (@JoshBoeke) December 17, 2022

Who let this game start drinking again? — Joel A. Erickson (@JoelAErickson) December 17, 2022

It’s not over yet… — Heather Lloyd (@ByHeatherLloyd) December 17, 2022

Why are people on edge? Just sit back and enjoy this fourth quarter:



Colts win? Cool. It was actually kind of fun to see them win.



Colts actually blow this game? Cool. Helps draft position and that’s more meaningful than a quest for 8-8-1. — Derek Schultz (@Schultz975) December 17, 2022

Well, already looking like another game where an incompetent Colts offense can’t close — Bob Cook (@notgoingpro) December 17, 2022

