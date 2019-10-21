Hilary Duff admits her 2nd grade son's homework terrifies her originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

Hilary Duff opened up about the challenges of parenting and admitted that she is not the perfect mother. In fact, her son's homework is her biggest weakness.

The "Younger" star revealed in an Instagram post that she struggles to help her son, Luca, 7, with his assignments.

"Homework is already no joke in 2nd grade," she wrote in the caption of her post. "I stopped going to “real” school in 3rd grade so I’m actually doomed ... I am left scratching my head alll the time looking at his homework and I’m terrified for next year!"

However, not everything is gloom and doom for Duff. She pointed out the silver lining when writing, “Singapore math is the s-- ... also learned a lot about tick birds this week."

Thankfully, Duff wasn't mommy shamed for her admission. Instead, the comment section turned into a public forum of frustrated parents airing their grievances over their elementary school students' homework. Fans mostly directed their frustrations at math homework.

Parents griping about math isn't a new phenomenon. Common Core was first introduced in 2009 and quickly became the butt of many jokes made by stressed parents.

The notion was even used for an extremely relatable scene in 2018's "Incredibles II" where Bob attempts to help his son with math homework and famously sputters, "Why would they change math? Math is math!"