Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Late Ex Aaron Carter

PureWow

There's no denying Halle Berry is a fashion icon, from the floral dress she wore to the 2002 Oscars to her Golden Globes stunner from 2019. And now, the Monster's Ball actress just showed off another jaw-dropping 'fit with her latest post on Instagram. In her new snap, the 56-year-old star went for a classic, all-black look, and while we've seen Berry rock the little black dress (or LBD) on numerous occasions, she surprised us this time by pairing black slacks and a sheer, floral top over peek-a