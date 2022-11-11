Hilary Duff SLAMS Late Aaron Carter's "Disgusting" Book Publisher
"How I Met Your Father" star Hilary Duff calls out publisher Ballast Books for announcing its plans to release the late Aaron Carter's unfinished memoir.
Reba McEntire recently announced that she had to be put on vocal rest, but that didn't stop her from bringing down the house at the CMA Awards to honor Loretta Lynn.
No matter how many years Jennifer Aniston‘s been a household name in Hollywood, she still manages to surprise us. In her latest photoshoot as the cover star of Allure for their December Issue, the Friends alum bared it all – from her clothes to her feelings. The stunning new pictures, taken by photographer Zoey Grossman, […]
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were previously married from 2015 to 2017
Jason Momoa revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live that he has started wearing the traditional Hawaiian clothing "all the time"
Plus, details about his net worth and estate.
The actress makes a bold style statement in the vintage Chanel design which first hit the runway in 1996
The sheer dress strikes again.
Yes, you read that correctly.View Entire Post ›
Rob Kardashian documented some of his morning with daughter Dream as he and his family wished the little girl — whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna — a happy 6th birthday
"I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road," LolaVie founder Jennifer Aniston told Allure
Keith Urban spoke to E! News about why Nicole Kidman did not join him at the 2022 CMA Awards, following years of joint red carpet appearances.
Here's how he supports his growing family.
Former 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Julianne Hough attended New York Fashion Week. She wore a bra-inspired look that had fans blindsided on Instagram.
The Bronx rapper was "flabbergasted" by the question.
King Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, seemingly broke royal protocol during their latest outing, but you should know that it was all planned. This week, the royal couple traveled to York to debut a brand-new statue of the late Queen Elizabeth outside York Minster, the largest cathedral in Northern Europe. They also paraded around town and greeted bystanders who lined the streets in anticipation of their arrival. At first, many thought King Charles and Bowles broke royal protocol when
In the middle of Rihanna's "Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4" is a 30-second appearance from controversial actor Johnny Depp — and fans are divided.
The Ridiculousness star and her boyfriend, model Dom Fenison, announced the birth of their daughter last week
In her latest TikTok, 9-year-old North West showed off her present-wrapping skills, sharing how she's preparing to celebrate cousin Dream Kardashian for her 6th birthday. See the cute pics below.
According to a doctor, one change could've saved Princess Diana's life.
The Princess of Wales was only 36 at the time of her death.