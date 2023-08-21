Hilary in photos: See flooding, damage in Southern California after storm moves through

After making landfall in Mexico Sunday, Hilary swept through the U.S. Southwest, bringing flooding, mudslides and water rescues. It was the first tropical storm to cross into California from Mexico since Nora in 1997.

The National Weather Service said the storm, which has been since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, could produce another 2 to 4 inches of rain in many areas Monday, and isolated areas across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada could see up to 12 inches through Monday.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled Sunday and thousands were without power Monday in California after the initial storm.

Parts of Oregon and Idaho could see up to 5 inches of rain through Tuesday morning as the storm moves north, resulting in some "significant" flash flooding, the weather service said.

Live storm updates: Flooding, mudslides, water rescues − and Hilary's destruction not done yet

Photos show flooded streets and submerged cars in parts of Southern California as Hilary passed through on Sunday. Here's what it looked like:

Hilary damage seen around Southern California

The normally dry Whitewater River flows through the wash at Monterey Country Club in Palm Desert, Calif., August 20, 2023.

People watch the Whitewater River in La Quinta , Calif. as Hilary impacts the area on August 20, 2023.

Dozens of trees were downed by high winds along Monterey Ave. in Palm Desert, Calif., August 20, 2023.

A Sunline bus avoids a small rockslide caused by heavy rains on Hwy 111 at the border of Cathedral City and Rancho Mirage, Calif., August 20, 2023.

A tree that was knocked down by winds briefly shut down eastbound Hwy 111 in Palm Desert, Calif., August 20, 2023.

A Starbucks suffered wind damage during the storm in Palm Desert, Calif., August 20, 2023.

Splash House festival goer Caitlin Tropp of San Diego walks barefoot in flood waters from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

People navigate the flooded streets during heavy rain from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs, Calif., on Sunday, August 20, 2023.

A car is partially submerged in floodwaters as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California.

Vehicles drive through a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Cathedral City, California. Southern California is under a first-ever tropical storm warning as Hilary impacts parts of California, Arizona and Nevada.

Workers attempt to unclog a drain on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on Aug. 20, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

A road is washed out as Tropical Storm Hilary heads north into Palm Springs, California, on Aug. 20, 2023.

Homeless people carry a plastic tarp to shield themselves from a light rain brought by Tropical Storm Hilary in downtown San Diego, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023.

A motorist removes belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded street, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages.

Joseph Wolensky stands in the street with a sign that says "You call this a storm?" Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Palm Desert, Calif. Forecasters said Tropical Storm Hilary was the first tropical storm to hit Southern California in 84 years, bringing the potential for flash floods, mudslides, isolated tornadoes, high winds and power outages. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

A city employee retrieves a propane tank from a flooded bridge as tropical storm Hilary makes landfall in Rancho Mirage, Calif. on Aug. 20, 2023. Heavy rains lashed California as Tropical Storm Hilary raced in from Mexico, bringing warnings of potentially life-threatening flooding in the typically arid southwestern United States.

Pedestrians fight strong winds and rain on Hollywood Boulevard during Tropical Storm Hilary, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Surfers and beach goers watch the waves from broken sand berms in Long Beach, Calif. on Aug. 20, 2023, ahead of heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary.

A tow truck driver attempts to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California.

Workers attempt to unclog a drain on a flooded street as Tropical Storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Rancho Mirage, California.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Hilary storm damage, flooding: Photos show aftermath in California