Hilary in photos: See flooding, damage in Southern California after storm moves through

After making landfall in Mexico Sunday, Hilary swept through the U.S. Southwest, bringing flooding, mudslides and water rescues. It was the first tropical storm to cross into California from Mexico since Nora in 1997.
The National Weather Service said the storm, which has been since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, could produce another 2 to 4 inches of rain in many areas Monday, and isolated areas across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada could see up to 12 inches through Monday.
Severe storm warnings were issued across several states on Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado alert for the greater Washington, D.C., area. By Monday afternoon, more than 29.5 million Americans were under a tornado watch.
YouTube announced today how it plans to approach the impact AI technology is having on the music industry with regard to its video hosting platform and its existing partnerships across the music industry, including with artists, labels and other rightsholders. While the company is bullish on AI's potential to "enhance music's unique creative expression," it also says it needs to ensure the integrity of artists' work is protected. To that end, the company is launching something it's calling YouTube's Music AI Incubator, to help inform its approach to AI by working with artists, songwriters, and producers across the industry to make decisions about how to proceed.
Tesla has said that insider wrongdoing was to blame for a data breach affecting more than 75,000 company employees. Tesla, the electric car maker owned by Elon Musk, said in a data breach notice filed with Maine’s attorney general that an investigation had found that two former employees leaked over 75,000 individuals' personal information to a foreign media outlet. "The investigation revealed that two former Tesla employees misappropriated the information in violation of Tesla's IT security and data protection policies and shared it with the media outlet," Steven Elentukh, Tesla’s data privacy officer, wrote in the notice.
BeReal is trying to be real. The once-a-day, spontaneous photo sharing app, BeReal differentiates itself from other social apps by inviting us to connect with our friends, not a wider audience. There's no such thing as a BeReal influencer or celebrity, and there's no way to tell how many friends someone else has on BeReal.
During the World Cup's traditional on-field medal ceremony, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso was later asked and ribbed about it, and responded amid laughs and smiles: “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”