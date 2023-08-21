Hilary in photos: See flooding, damage in Southern California after storm moves through

After making landfall in Mexico Sunday, Hilary swept through the U.S. Southwest, bringing flooding, mudslides and water rescues. It was the first tropical storm to cross into California from Mexico since Nora in 1997.
The National Weather Service said the storm, which has been since weakened to a post-tropical cyclone, could produce another 2 to 4 inches of rain in many areas Monday, and isolated areas across portions of Southern California and southern Nevada could see up to 12 inches through Monday.
Severe storm warnings were issued across several states on Monday, with the National Weather Service issuing a tornado alert for the greater Washington, D.C., area. By Monday afternoon, more than 29.5 million Americans were under a tornado watch.
Tesla has said that insider wrongdoing was to blame for a data breach affecting more than 75,000 company employees. Tesla, the electric car maker owned by Elon Musk, said in a data breach notice filed with Maine’s attorney general that an investigation had found that two former employees leaked over 75,000 individuals' personal information to a foreign media outlet. "The investigation revealed that two former Tesla employees misappropriated the information in violation of Tesla's IT security and data protection policies and shared it with the media outlet," Steven Elentukh, Tesla’s data privacy officer, wrote in the notice.
During the World Cup's traditional on-field medal ceremony, Rubiales kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips. Hermoso was later asked and ribbed about it, and responded amid laughs and smiles: “Hey, but I didn’t like that!”
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.