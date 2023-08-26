Hilary's one-two punch: East valley farmworkers grapple with property damage, lost wages

Gladys Barnachia was at a doctor's appointment late Tuesday morning when she received a call she never expected.

Just two days prior, the 36-year-old witnessed her Thermal neighborhood, consisting of a handful of mobile homes, flooded from Tropical Storm Hilary. The sandy pathway between all of the trailers transformed into a river, she said, and residents tried to shovel water away from their homes. Many also boarded up their roofs with tarps to try to keep as much water out.

With several inches of rain that fell on Sunday, she and her neighbors feared an electrical fire could ignite from their trailers. If they had to evacuate the area, they made a note to turn their circuit breakers off.

The sun was shining by Tuesday, and few remnants of the flooding remained throughout the valley. But Barnachia got a call that her neighbor's trailer was on fire and it started to spread to her home. There was no running water in the area because of the storm, Barnachia said, so she wondered how they would extinguish the fire. Neighbors also weren't able to get through to 911, so they called TODEC Legal Center, a resource center for the immigrant community, which was able to get firefighters out on the scene.

The site of a fire affecting two mobile homes is seen in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Residents believe that the fire was started after flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary created an electrical hazard burning a significant part of one trailer and completely burning a second one to the ground.

The blaze was contained in about 30 minutes, according to CAL Fire, but that was all it took for her home to completely burn down. Ash and metal remnants, along with four burnt palm trees, are all that remain. Her neighbor's home fared a little better, although it appeared unlivable on Thursday.

"I was so thankful I had my children with me," Barnachia said, looking where her home once stood. But as she thought about all the memories she made with her four children, along with all the photos and items she's worked hard for, she fought back tears. She's been staying in a hotel since the fire, and has to find a new place to live along with new clothes and other items for her family.

While many Coachella Valley residents have been able to move on from Tropical Storm Hilary, its devastating effects are still felt in several communities, including the eastern cities. Along with physical damage, the storm also brought financial worries for many farmworkers, who said they haven't been able to work as often as usual over the last few days.

'A lifeline'

A farmworker who didn't want to use his name stacks packages of bottled water at a TODEC water distribution in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The man was one of many farmworkers out of work after Tropical Storm Hilary passed through the area on Sunday. While he was anxious to get back to work, he said he had enough money saved to get by and provide for his family for a while longer.

About a block away from the remnants of Barnachia's home, residents of the Oasis Mobile Home Park also are struggling to return to the norms of their daily life.

The community of more than 1,000 residents has been repeatedly cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency over several years for having water that's contaminated with dangerous levels of arsenic, a known carcinogen that can cause severe health problems if consumed at high levels over a prolonged period. TODEC has been providing clean drinking water for multiple years.

On Thursday, a long line of cars and residents waited for the morning distribution, which Executive Director Luz Gallegos said was an unusual sight. Most of the residents, many of whom are undocumented farmworkers, typically work in the morning and pick up water later in the afternoon or evening hours.

Miguela Escamilla was one of those in line. He said he works at a grape field, but as of Thursday had not worked that week. His main concern is affording his rent, which costs $794 in the trailer park. One week of lost wages could cost him up to $500, he said.

Miguel Escamilla of Thermal carries a package of water bottles from a TODEC distribution site to his home in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Gallegos said she and her team have been in contact with residents before the storm hit the Coachella Valley to help them prepare. They utilized TODEC's unrestricted funds to provide gift cards and protective gear, such as rain boots and jackets, to east valley residents. In conversations with farmworkers, she said many were worried about lost wages if fields were damaged and they couldn't return to work.

"We were telling them stock up on food, don't leave your house, and they're like, 'We have to work. We have to save money for rent,'" Gallegos said. "They weren't thinking really of food because they were like, 'We don't know how many days we're going to be out.'"

When the storm hit Sunday, Gallegos said TODEC's 24/7 line was ringing nonstop. East valley residents were calling about streets flooding and roofs flying off homes. Many tried to evacuate, she said, but their cars weren't working, so the TODEC team called county services to get help in the community.

Some also didn't want to leave their homes because they wanted to protect what they had. Gallegos recalled one conversation she had with a family, where a mother and children wanted to leave their home, but the father wanted to stay.

Executive Director Luz Gallegos checks in with a resident at Oasis Mobile Home Park while making the rounds to see how many farmworkers in the neighborhood are out of work after Tropical Storm Hilary in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

"I said, 'What's going on? You have to leave, your family is scared,'" she recalled. "He said, 'You know how hard we work and we have a little bit. If we leave, they're going to come in and steal our stuff.'"

Even though she tried to encourage him to leave with his family, the man decided to stay. The family got through the storm safely and reunited, she added.

"We can't judge people for being the way they are because they've been in the struggle all their life. The little bit that they have it's taken them a lot of work," Gallegos said.

Since the storm, TODEC has been connecting with community members with many saying they haven't been able to return to work. Gallegos was doing check-ins with Oasis Mobile Home Park residents on Thursday, and one farmworker, Maria (who did not want to provide a last name), brought her a plate of fresh dates to take home.

Maria said she's worked on and off the past few days in a Thermal date field − eight hours on Tuesday, six hours on Wednesday and only two on Thursday. Her husband, also a farmworker for an unspecified crop, has been out of work the entire week.

An agricultural field remains flooded four days after Tropical Storm Hilary in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

If she works eight hours a day for five days, she can earn around $510-$520 a week. At six hours a day, the weekly pay ends up being less than $400. Maria said her rent, utilities and other expenses total to around $1,100 a month.

Those who are undocumented cannot claim unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or food stamps, and other federal public benefits.

"It's very difficult because we don't get help from anyone," Maria said. "If we don't work, we can't pay rent, food and everything else."

Gallegos added: "For us, one or two or three days (of not working) is a little bit, but for them it's a lifeline. They're already behind prior to the pandemic, the pandemic stretched them and now this. The struggle is very real for community members that don't have access to any type of safety net."

How farms have fared

Water and mud could be seen on some agricultural fields in the east Coachella Valley on Thursday, but farmers who spoke with The Desert Sun said their farms have weathered the storm well for the most part.

Coachella-based Temalpakh Farm produces four varieties of dates and tomatoes, watermelons, bell peppers, squash, sweet corn and more. Charlotte Graham, market manager, said farmworkers did not work on Monday because "it would have been too dangerous to have people out in the field" due to water. But they returned to work on Tuesday.

There was not much damaged sustained at the farm, she said, but there was about 4 inches of rain on the property and some flooding out in the date fields. Nine non-producing trees were downed, and there was some damage to a shade structure used to cover row crops.

Saralyn Delk, owner of Regulus Date Ranch in Thermal, said her property didn't have much physical damage, but it is "too wet" to work in the date orchard. It is not clear if workers have been out on the fields this week, but she said Barhi dates will be harvested in about 10 days and Medjools in approximately six weeks. The biggest problem the ranch experienced was loss of power on three separate occasions. However, Delk said the packing house is not running yet, so there hasn't been production loss with the outages.

Farmworkers work on an irrigation system after the field was damaged by Tropical Storm Hilary in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

She noted that there are water fractures on the Barhi dates, which are lines caused by rain on the nearly ready fruit.

"It will remain to be seen how much these blemishes will affect quality and, in turn, market price," Delk said. "The good news is a date palm is an incredibly resilient tree, able to withstand high winds and rain, and perk back up in a short time."

At County Line Harvest, an organic farm that produces baby lettuce, cooking greens and baby root vegetables in Thermal, owner David Retsky said his fields have been wet, but he does not start planting until the first week of September.

He employs a small number of people this time of year. He said he's been in daily contact with his tractor operator, who hasn't been able to work because of the wet fields. Retsky added that he provides paid leave in the summer months, and many workers spend time with their loved ones.

"I hope they're doing OK. I have a farm up in Northern California, so there's always backup if people are like, 'Hey, I've got to make some money,'" Retsky said. "But nobody's reached out. They all seem fine knowing that we're just a couple of weeks (away from planting)."

Erik Downs, deputy agricultural commissioner with the Riverside County Agricultural Commissioner's Office, said no farmers have called in to report any kind of damage to their fields. "We did have some field workers express concerns about not being able to return to work, but we have not been able to verify if that's actually occurring," he added.

What comes next

Even as blue skies and sunshine have returned to the Coachella Valley, many east valley residents remain uneasy about what comes next.

On Thursday, Maria and her husband weren't sure what their next steps would look like. "We don't know if we'll be able to work," she said, but she planned to check in with her employer each day to see if there was work to do out in the fields.

For Barnachia, on top of taking care of four children and trying to find a new home, she also has worries about work. She is a farmworker during the harvest season (she did not identify which crop), but other times of year she cleans houses or works in construction. She was called in for a construction job, Barnachia said Thursday, but she couldn't take it because "of everything that happened."

Gladys Barnachia of Thermal stands with two of her kids while telling the story of her home burning down just two days after Tropical Storm Hilary passed through the area in Thermal, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Barnachia and her four kids were all away from home when her neighbor's mobile home caught fire and jumped to her home burning it to the ground. While the cause of the fire hasn't been determined, Barnachia and other residents suspect the fire was caused by an electrical hazard caused by the flooding after Tropical Storm Hilary.

Gallegos said TODEC is currently fundraising to provide one-time assistance for east valley residents who lost wages due to the storm. Donations can be made at https://todec.org/donate/

The nonprofit previously provided payments of $1,500 to $4,500 to eligible undocumented people and DACA recipients in San Bernardino County who experienced hardships from storms that took place December 2022 to April.

"It just hurts our hearts to see our community (like this)," Gallegos said through tears. "If they had access to unemployment, they would be in a better position. But they don't because they don't have an immigration status. We need to take care of the workers."

