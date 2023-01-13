Hileman found guilty of murder in 2021 shooting incident

Jan. 13—ANDERSON — An Anderson teenager has been found guilty of murder in the 2021 shooting death of Ray Waymire.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury deliberated for approximately two hours Friday before returning a guilty verdict against Zachary Hileman. He was also found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

Judge Angela Warner-Sims set sentencing for Feb. 7. The state's case was presented by Jennifer Haley and Jesse Miller; Hileman was represented by Mark McKinney.

Hileman faces a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years.

Hileman placed his head in his hands when the verdict was read while his mother left the courtroom in tears.

Hileman, 19, shot and killed Waymire, 46, in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021 in what police described as a road rage incident.

Hileman claimed self-defense after Waymire reportedly punched him in the face during a confrontation at the intersection of Webster Street and Broadway.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anderson Police Det. Clifford Cole, Jacklyn Jolliff, Waymire's girlfriend, told police she and Waymire were riding his motorcycle on Crystal Street near Webster Street when a dark-colored four-door car, identified as a gray Honda Civic, failed to yield the right of way and almost struck them. She said Waymire had to swerve to avoid the car.

Two other people in the car with Hileman, Shane and Adrian Clark, told officers that Waymire ran a stop sign and the vehicle almost struck the motorcycle. When Waymire confronted them in the vehicle, he hit Hileman in the mouth, the Clarks told police.

Video evidence of the incident from a nearby residence was collected by police. It showed Waymire walking to the driver's side of the Civic. After six seconds, he is seen walking away from the car before it leaves northbound on Broadway, according to the affidavit.

During the trial, the state showed that Hileman displayed the gun and a large amount of cash in a text sent several months before the incident.

