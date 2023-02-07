Hileman sentenced to 50 years for 2021 shooting death

Feb. 7—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been sentenced to 50 years for the murder of Ray Waymire in 2021.

Madison Circuit Court Division 1 Judge Angela Warner-Sims Tuesday sentenced Zachary Hileman to an executed sentence of 50 years.

A Madison Circuit Court Division 1 jury deliberated for approximately two hours last month returning a guilty verdict against Zachary Hileman, 19. He was also found guilty of a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

In pronouncing sentence, Judge Sims took into account Hileman's lack of a criminal history and his background.

She also said that evidence during the trial indicated that Waymire's actions were inappropriate.

"I understand the emotional pain of both families," Sims said. "It was senseless what happened.

"Unfortunately, today individuals have weapons," she said noting that Hileman was armed. "That gun cost you your life that night."

In a statement to the court, Hileman apologized to Waymire's family for their loss of a father.

"I was wrong," he said. "I hope to take time to better myself and be a better person."

Defense attorney Mark McKinney in asking for a 45-year sentence said Hileman had a difficult childhood with his father serving a prison sentence and mother addicted to heroin.

"The emotional damage to a kid when they're not being cared for," McKinney said.

He said another mitigator to the sentence should be that Hileman was provoked by Waymire prior to the shooting.

The state's case was presented by Jennifer Haley and Jesse Miller.

Hileman was facing a possible prison sentence of 45 to 65 years.

Hileman shot and killed Waymire, 46, in the early morning hours of Oct. 3, 2021, in what police described as a road rage incident.

Hileman was claiming self-defense after Waymire reportedly punched him in the face during a confrontation at the intersection of Webster Street and Broadway.

According to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Anderson Police Det. Clifford Cole, Jacklyn Jolliff, Waymire's girlfriend, told police she and Waymire were riding his motorcycle on Crystal Street near Webster Street when a dark-colored, four-door car, identified as a gray Honda Civic, failed to yield the right of way and almost struck them. She said Waymire had to swerve to avoid the car.

The Clarks, who owned the car Hileman was riding in, told officers that Waymire ran a stop sign and the vehicle almost struck the motorcycle. When Waymire confronted them in the vehicle, he hit Hileman in the mouth, the Clarks told police.

Video evidence of the incident from a nearby residence was collected by police. It showed Waymire walk to the driver's side of the Civic. After six seconds, he is seen walking away from the car before it leaves northbound on Broadway, according to the affidavit.

