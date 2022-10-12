The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Biden discusses Ukraine, Hunter Biden, 2024 in new interview

TALK OF THE MORNING

Oooh, President Biden did an interview. That’s a treat:

CNN’s Jake Tapper interviewed President Biden on Tuesday, where Biden made some news on a wide range of topics.

Here are some of the highlights:

On Russian President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine: “I think he is a rational actor who has miscalculated significantly,” Biden said. Watch Biden’s full take on Putin

Biden on his age: Tapper asked Biden to respond to Democrats who like Biden, but would prefer another nominee in 2024 due to his age. Biden’s response: “Well, they’re concerned about whether or not I can get anything done. Look what I’ve gotten done. Name me a president in recent history that’s gotten as much done as I have in the first two years.” Watch Biden’s full defense of his age

Biden addressed his son Hunter’s possible criminal charges: For the first time, Biden addressed the potential charges against his son for allegedly lying on an application to buy a gun. Biden’s full comments

Biden on the likelihood of a recession: Watch

Behind-the-scenes photo from the interview

Watch Biden’s full CNN interview

It’s Wednesday. Lucy, I’m hooome! I’m Cate Martel with a quick recap of the morning and what’s coming up. Did someone forward this newsletter to you? Sign up here.

🥊 In Congress

The co-captains aren’t exactly on the same page:

“Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have drifted apart over the past two years, raising questions about whether they’ll be able work together if Republicans win back the House.”

What’s happening behind the scenes?: “Republicans who know both men say they have a good relationship and continue to meet regularly, but also acknowledge their different jobs and constituencies will invariably drive them apart publicly.”

And the white elephant in the room: Former President Trump is still the informal leader of the Republican Party. McConnell has worked with Democrats, which Trump has criticized. McCarthy, however, has opposed almost every Democratic bill in the House.

Story continues

How this dynamic could shift if Republicans win control of the House, via The Hill’s Alexander Bolton

WOULD MCCONNELL HAVE THE VOTES TO SERVE AS MAJORITY LEADER IF REPUBLICANS WIN THE SENATE?:

McConnell told CNN that he does have the votes amid speculation that a Trump-aligned senator could replace him.

🏛 In the Supreme Court

‘Why the Supreme Court is taking on so many politically divisive cases’:

AP/Patrick Semansky

The process for the Supreme Court choosing which cases to hear is not widely understood, yet is one of the most consequential powers of the court.

The Hill’s John Kruzel explains the process for cases that are chosen — and how the 6-3 conservative Supreme Court is flexing its muscle

BTW — BIDEN SLAMMED THE SUPREME COURT ON TUESDAY:

In a virtual fundraiser for Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), President Biden criticized the recent actions of the Supreme Court.

In Biden’s words: “So, I view this … off-year election as one of the most important elections that I’ve been engaged in, because a lot can change because the institutions have changed. The Supreme Court is more of an advocacy group these days than it is … evenhanded.”

🗳 On the campaign trail

Once again, Georgia overtime could determine the Senate:

“Control of the Senate could once again come down to a familiar scenario: a runoff election in Georgia.”

Why?: “Even after Republican nominee Herschel Walker ran up against allegations that he paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion more than a decade ago — which he has denied — polling still shows a tight race between him and Sen. Raphael Warnock (D). Neither candidate is breaking 50 percent support, leaving both parties to confront the possibility that the fight for the Senate could head into overtime.”

Meaning: Just like 2020 when control of the Senate was unknown for weeks, that scenario could happen again.

Yes, but: The election is still a month away, so that dynamic could change.

How that scenario of a Georgia runoff could play out, via The Hill’s Max Greenwood

📊 Headlines on the economy

‘COMPANIES HOARDING WORKERS COULD BE GOOD NEWS FOR THE ECONOMY’:

Via The New York Times’s Jeanna Smialek and Sydney Ember, “Employers have been burned by a labor shortage. Will that make them act differently if the economy slows down?” The full read

‘WHOLESALE INFLATION REBOUNDS IN SEPTEMBER AFTER TWO MONTHLY DROPS’:

From The Hill’s Sylvan Lane

TIDBIT — SHOPPERS ARE STILL BUYING LOTS OF SODA:

PepsiCo reported strong earnings for the quarter despite rising prices of groceries.

Details from The New York Times’s Isabella Simonetti: “The company, which owns Doritos, Gatorade and other brands along with its namesake soft drink, said that revenue grew by 9 percent in the third quarter, compared with the same period last year, and profit expanded by more than 20 percent. Both results were higher than analysts had expected, amid fears that high inflation.” The full story

🦠 Latest with COVID

Boost away, kiddos!:

“The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Wednesday announced it has amended its emergency authorization of the bivalent COVID-19 boosters to include children between the ages of 5 and 11.”

The deets: “The FDA’s decision grants Moderna’s request for authorization to administer its bivalent booster to children as young as 6 and grants Pfizer’s request to administer its own booster to children as young as 5.”

The full story

‘MEDIUM COVID COULD BE THE MOST DANGEROUS COVID’:

Benjamin Mazer writes in The Atlantic: “After you’re infected, the first few months may pose the greatest risks.” The full read

➤ THE COVID-19 NUMBERS

Cases to date: 96.5 million

Death toll: 1,057,504

Current hospitalizations: 19,005

Shots administered: 624 million

Fully vaccinated: 68 percent of Americans

CDC data here.

🐥 Notable tweets

America’s favorite fat bear:

Bear 747 has been crowned the Fat Bear Week champion. Explore.org tweeted a video of our champion. Watch

Fat Bear Week had some drama: NPR explains the discrepancy in the semifinal vote.

Interesting thread about growing up as an immigrant:

Federal Trade Commission Commissioner Alvaro Bedoya posted a thread of tweets about his childhood.

He tweeted: “35 years ago last night, my mother, brother and I landed at JFK on a long Lufthansa flight. My father had gone ahead of us; our mom didn’t know if we had utensils at our new home, so she asked our flight attendant if we could keep the cutlery. She quietly said yes.” Photo of the cutlery The full story

⏱ On tap

The House and Senate are out. President Biden is in Colorado and California today.

8:30 a.m. : Biden received his daily briefing.

9:15 a.m. : Biden left for Colorado.

2:40 p.m. : Biden arrives at Camp Hale in Vail, Colo.

5:35 p.m. : Biden leaves Colorado and flies to California.

6:50 p.m.: Biden arrives in Santa Monica, Calif.

All times Eastern.

📺 What to watch

11:30 a.m. : White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One. Watch

3:30 p.m. : Biden delivers remarks on protecting and conserving American’s iconic outdoor spaces. Livestream

12:45 p.m. Tuesday: The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack is holding its ninth hearing. Livestream

🍲 In lighter news

Today is National Gumbo Day.

Today’s a tough day for Wordle:

The New York Times tweeted that “about 15% of players are losing today’s puzzle (usually it’s only 1-2%).)”

And to leave you with a smile, here’s a dog who deeply and unapologetically feels its emotions. I get it. Squirrels are very exciting!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.