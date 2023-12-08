Hill advances in process for appointment to federal court

Dec. 8—TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma — The Cherokee Nation's former attorney general is one step closer to being appointed to a federal court seat in Oklahoma following approval of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee.

As attorney general for the tribe, Sara Hill advocated for stronger tribal sovereignty and oversaw the restructuring of the tribe's criminal prosecution after the McGirt v. Oklahoma Supreme Court decision.

Drew Edmondson, former Oklahoma attorney general and co-chair of the National Law Enforcement Council for Animal Wellness Action, issued a statement regarding the advancement of Hill's nomination.

"I offer my heartfelt congratulations to Sara Hill for having her federal judgeship nomination advanced by the U.S. Senate panel. She will serve with honor and distinction," Edmondson said. "It is no surprise that the cockfighting lobby opposed her effort, since they'd be alarmed by anyone who believes in the rule of law."

In an article titled "U.S. Senate Republicans question Oklahoma judicial nominee on tribal sovereignty" by Jacob Fischler on Nov. 15, Hill is quoted from her appearance before the hearing before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Nov. 14. She spoke about the differences in the roles of attorney general for the Cherokee Nation and the role of a federal judge.

"Certainly, taking on the role of the federal district judge is one that leaves behind the life of advocacy and embraces the job and the life of a jurist, one who takes the cases before them and looks at them fairly, impartially and applies the law to the facts" Hill said. "I understand very much that's the job of the district judge and not to serve as an advocate."

In that same article, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Cherokee Nation member, is quoted as lambasting President Joe Biden's nomination of Hill in an October statement.

"Is the best choice an attorney general of a tribal government who has spent a great deal of time and resources actively suing the state of Oklahoma in an effort to overturn 116 years of statehood and working to strip the state of our authority to enforce laws?" Stitt wrote.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. made a statement after the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved Sara Hill's nomination.

"I am pleased, but not surprised, that former Cherokee Nation Attorney General Sara Hill was approved today by the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on a bipartisan basis. Sara Hill was approved over the fierce opposition of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, the cockfighting lobby and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians," Hoskin said.

Hill has been an outstanding attorney general and public servant, and will be an outstanding federal judge, Hoskin said.

In an article online from Oklahoma Voice, titled, "Oklahoma judicial nominee advances toward U.S. Senate confirmation, overcoming GOP opposition," by Ashley Murray, Dec. 7, it was reported that both U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, and U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, signed off on Hill's nomination with the "blue-slip" process. This is the method in the Senate in which home-state senators give their opinions of a nominee.

The article further reported that senators on the Judiciary panel who voted against Hill's nomination included Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Josh Hawley of Missouri, John Kennedy of Louisiana, Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Ted Cruz of Texas and Mike Lee of Utah.