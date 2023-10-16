Hill Crest Baptist's Israel travelers returning home today

Oct. 16—The 27 members of Hill Crest Baptist Church's who had traveled to Israel prior to the Hamas attack there have returned to U.S. soil and are expected back in Anniston by midnight tonight.

Student pastor Tim McFather told The Anniston Star Monday morning the group arrived in Miami on Sunday and were splitting into two groups and two flights to make the return to Alabama. He said the travel team was able to get flights to the U.S. after making its way to Turkey.

"I think one flight from Miami is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the other at 10 p.m.," he said adding some of the team will be met by their families while others will group together to ride to the church.

"God has definitely answered our prayers," McFather said.

The church group had begun its tour on Oct. 4, before the attacks began on the morning of Oct. 7.

McFather said that while the church wants to celebrate the group's return home, fellow members of the congregation also respect their friends' desire for time to rest from their extraordinary experience.

"I expect our service on Sunday will be very celebratory," McFather said.

