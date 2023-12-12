Hill District convenience store robbed at gunpoint, man arrested

A man is in custody after Pittsburgh police say he robbed a convenience store in the Hill District at gunpoint.

A criminal complaint alleges Miami Market, located on the corner of Herron Avenue and Milwaukee Street, was robbed Monday around 9:45 p.m.

The clerk told responding officers a Black man in black clothing came into the store, pointed a gun and said “give me the money.” The clerk gave the man $440 in cash, who then ran toward Webster Avenue, the complaint says.

While canvassing the area, police located Quintin Briskey, 33, who matched the suspect description. The complaint says Briskey was identified as the suspect by the clerk and through surveillance video from the market. The complaint also alleges a silver gun and $440 were found in Briskey’s pocket.

Briskey was charged with robbery, a firearms violation and prohibited acts. He’s still awaiting his first court date.

