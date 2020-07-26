Hill Republicans begin jockeying for power in a possible post-Trump world

WASHINGTON — Amid a stalled fight in Congress over the future of a $1 trillion coronavirus aid package, a parallel battle has been coming into focus: a struggle for the future of the Republican Party.

Behind closed doors in both the House and Senate this week, Republican lawmakers saw their ire focused not on Democrats, but instead at each other, a product lawmakers and strategists say of President Donald Trump’s sinking poll numbers.

“They’re dealing with a grim reality,” Doug Heye, a Republican strategist and former senior House aide, said of the outlook in congressional campaign committees.

The disagreements that broke out last week appeared to be over fiscal issues like continuing the $600 a week unemployment payments and just how much money the federal government should continue to pump into the struggling economy.

But every fight revealed a party that appears to be looking past the dire outlook of November and on to the possibility of a leadership reshuffle in the winter.

If Trump loses re-election, Republicans in Congress will be left to grapple with how to respond to a President Joe Biden and which of their members is best suited to counter him. The risk remains that if Democrats secure a landslide, Republicans could lose control of the Senate.

If Trump is able to reverse his fortunes and secure re-election, there will be Republicans who hope to convert their loyalty to the president into a move up in the ranks.

“The Republicans have figured out that Trump is not going to bulls--- his way out of this crisis and he’s not going to be able to change the subject,” Rick Tyler, a Republican strategist, said, explaining the recent intra-party fights. “Not only is he going to lose by hundreds of electoral votes, they’re going to lose, they will lose seats in the House, they could possibly lose the Senate.”

'The post-Trump world'

In the House, details leaked after a group of six conservative lawmakers at a closed-door meeting confronted Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., over her support of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who has pushed for public health considerations over Trump’s desire to reopen the U.S. economy.

“It wasn’t about a particular issue, it was about the president, period,” Heye said. “And that tells me that it’s all about what comes after Trump, if the elections go the way they look today.”

It was about “jockeying for the post-Trump world,” he said.

Cheney, the daughter of a former vice president, has quickly risen through the ranks of her party after being elected to Congress in 2016. The highest-ranking Republican woman, she is considered to be on a shortlist to lead her caucus in the future.

She was confronted by a group of men, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who were once the most conservative voices in the caucus but since Trump’s election have taken up the banner of presidential loyalty. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., piled on, joining the call that she should be removed from her leadership role.

Image: House Judiciary Committee Interviews Former US Attorney Geoffrey Berman (Alex Wong / Getty Images) More

Cheney has at times been both supportive and critical of Trump, a tack Heye argues will help her distance herself from him once he leaves office.

“She is able to say, ‘I stood with this administration 98 percent of the time, but when I had a problem with it, I stood up and said so, I didn’t attack the president, I stood up and told truths,’” Heye said.

Cheney’s quick rise in the party is seen as evidence that Republicans realize they need to do better appealing to women, a demographic that has been hemorrhaging support while Trump has been in office, in the future.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who would face challenges to his control of Republicans in the chamber if Trump were to lose, admitted that the episode with men his party attacking Cheney exposed their problems with women.