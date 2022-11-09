Hill honored for her work with victims of domestic violence

Nov. 9—Primary Advocate of NWDCS, Kristi Hill recently was awarded the Excellence in Action Against Domestic Violence. This award is intended to recognize front-line individuals who are dedicated to responding to domestic violence incidents and/or providing services to victims of domestic violence.

Hill has worked in the Woodward community since 1977 when she began with the City of Woodward until July of 2008. From there, she was a substitute at Westwood Elementary School. "I was given an opportunity to make a difference in March 2010, by fundraising, educating the community and raising awareness," Hill said.

In collaboration, the Oklahoma District Attorneys Council, the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault, the Attorney General, and the Native Alliance Against Violence presented the 14th annual award.

"Going from being a volunteer in the 90's, to full time worker, it was humbling when I received this award. Audrey Mabrey, co-worker and close friend, presented me the award at the State Capital," said Hill.

Nominees must have shown outstanding efforts that go above and beyond what is expected to serve victims and hold domestic offenders accountable. Northwest Oklahoma has had several recipients over the last 14 years, Woodward Police Chief Billy Parker, Maria Aceves, Assistant Director of NWDCS, and District Attorney Chris Boring.