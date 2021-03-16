Hill International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Hill International Inc. (HIL) on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $1.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 1 cent per share.

The construction consultant posted revenue of $92.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $8.2 million, or 14 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $296.6 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $3.03. A year ago, they were trading at $1.53.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIL

