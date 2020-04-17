Is Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Creating Value For Shareholders?

Today we'll evaluate Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Hill-Rom Holdings:

0.10 = US$373m ÷ (US$4.5b - US$788m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Hill-Rom Holdings has an ROCE of 10%.

Is Hill-Rom Holdings's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Hill-Rom Holdings's ROCE is around the 9.0% average reported by the Medical Equipment industry. Independently of how Hill-Rom Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Hill-Rom Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

NYSE:HRC Past Revenue and Net Income April 17th 2020 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hill-Rom Holdings's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Hill-Rom Holdings has total assets of US$4.5b and current liabilities of US$788m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 17% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.

The Bottom Line On Hill-Rom Holdings's ROCE

With that in mind, Hill-Rom Holdings's ROCE appears pretty good. Hill-Rom Holdings looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity .