Hill Section shooting victim dies, police say

Mar. 14—The 27-year-old Scranton man fatally shot in the head Sunday in the Hill Section was remembered Tuesday as a gentle person while he worked as a caregiver at St. Joseph's Center.

Police identified him as David John Deshler. He was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to a statement issued Tuesday.

The shooting took place shortly before 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Schultz Court. An ambulance transported Deshler to GCMC as a trauma victim.

Gary Biscontini, who worked with Deshler for the last few years, said investigators asked those at work if Deshler ever mentioned anyone who made threats against him, but Deshler did not. It is difficult for Biscontini to think who would want to hurt him.

"He wanted people to be happy and to smile," Biscontini, 53, of Old Forge, said. "That's who he was."

What led up to the shooting was not clear and the police are continuing to investigate. Detective Lt. Robert Brenzel said those at a nearby vigil for an overdose victim did not know anything.

Police asked for the public's help to solve the case and said anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 570-348-4139.

"If you have cameras and live in the area where the incident took place, we would also like to speak to you," the police said in a statement.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted at the department's website.

The cause and manner of death is pending an autopsy. An organ donor, an autopsy will be scheduled once Deshler is released from care of the Gift of Life Donor Program, Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland said.

The thought of Deshler donating his organs did not surprise Biscontini. Deshler shared what he had with others.

On Friday night, Deshler mentioned he would purchase a large energy drink for Biscontini to start their shift together Monday.

Come Monday, word had spread throughout social media Deshler had been shot.

Story continues

"Prayers for this tough guy," began a Facebook post Biscontini wrote at 1:16 p.m. Monday.

Nine hours later, Deshler was dead.

A GoFundMe established by Deshler's family sought $5,000 to assist with funeral expenses needed "because of an act of rage." The campaign raised $380 by 5:10 p.m.

