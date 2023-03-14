Hill Section shooting victim dies, the police said

Mar. 14—The 27-year-old Scranton man shot in the head Sunday in the Hill Section has died, the detective bureau said.

Police identified him as David John Deshler. He was pronounced dead at Geisinger Community Medical Center at about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to a statement issued Tuesday morning.

The cause and manner of his death is pending an autopsy.

The shooting took place shortly before 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Schultz Court. An ambulance transported Deshler to GCMC as a trauma victim.

Police asked for the public's help to solve the case and said anyone with information should call the detective bureau at 570-348-4139.

"If you have cameras and live in the area where the incident took place, we would also like to speak to you," the police said in a statement.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted at the department's website.

