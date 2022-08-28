Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Hill & Smith Holdings (LON:HILS) has had a rough three months with its share price down 27%. But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. In this article, we decided to focus on Hill & Smith Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hill & Smith Holdings is:

13% = UK£49m ÷ UK£384m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Hill & Smith Holdings' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Hill & Smith Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 15%. As you might expect, the 12% net income decline reported by Hill & Smith Holdings is a bit of a surprise. So, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

That being said, we compared Hill & Smith Holdings' performance with the industry and were concerned when we found that while the company has shrunk its earnings, the industry has grown its earnings at a rate of 18% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for HILS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Hill & Smith Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hill & Smith Holdings' declining earnings is not surprising given how the company is spending most of its profits in paying dividends, judging by its three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%). With only very little left to reinvest into the business, growth in earnings is far from likely. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for Hill & Smith Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

In addition, Hill & Smith Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company over the next three years is expected to be approximately 43%. Still, forecasts suggest that Hill & Smith Holdings' future ROE will rise to 23% even though the the company's payout ratio is not expected to change by much.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Hill & Smith Holdings certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

