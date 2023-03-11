Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.22

Hill & Smith PLC (LON:HILS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 7th of July to £0.22. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 2.6%, which is below the industry average.

Hill & Smith's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Based on the last dividend, Hill & Smith is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 98% of cash flows. The company might be more focused on returning cash to shareholders, but paying out this much of its cash flow could expose the dividend to being cut in the future.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 45.7% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 37% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.132 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.35. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 10% over that duration. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

Hill & Smith May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Hill & Smith hasn't seen much change in its earnings per share over the last five years.

Hill & Smith's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Hill & Smith will make a great income stock. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Hill & Smith that investors should take into consideration. Is Hill & Smith not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

