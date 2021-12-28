Hill woman arrested Christmas Eve on arson charge

Dec. 28—A Hill woman is facing arson and other charges in connection with a fire at an apartment building last month, state fire officials said Monday.

Hill Fire Chief Jamie Moulton and State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey announced Kathy Canfield, 60, was arrested on Christmas Eve on one felony level charge of arson and one misdemeanor level charge of breach of bail conditions in connection with a fire that occurred at an apartment building on Nov. 22 at 4 Commerce St. in Hill.

At the time of the fire, four people were inside their apartments and were able to evacuate without incident.

Canfield was arrested following an ongoing investigation, officials said. She was scheduled to be arraigned at the Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday.

State fire officials remind citizens that arson is not a victimless crime, and that any intentionally set fire puts in motion a series of events that significantly jeopardizes both the public and first responders.

Nationwide, intentionally set fires cause over 400 deaths, 1,300 injuries, and $1.3 billion dollars in direct property damage annually, officials said.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the NH State Fire Marshal's Office — Bureau of Investigations at 603-223-4289.