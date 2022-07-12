Hillary appealing Fourth Amendment lawsuit against village of Potsdam, police officials

Andy Gardner, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
·2 min read

Jul. 12—POTSDAM — Oral "Nick" Hillary has appealed his unsuccessful federal lawsuit against Potsdam Police Chief Mark R. Murray, former Police Chief Edward F. Tischler and the village of Potsdam.

A one-sentence notice of appeal filed Friday by Mr. Hillary's attorney, Brett H. Klein, simply says they intend to take the case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

Mr. Hillary, a former Clarkson University men's soccer coach, had sued the village for alleged unlawful detention on Oct. 26, 2011, two days into the investigation of Garrett J. Phillips' murder, in violation of his Fourth Amendment rights. Mr. Hillary had previously been in a relationship with Garrett's mother, Tandy L. Cyrus, and lived with them for a time. He was charged with the 12-year-old boy's murder in May 2014 and acquitted after a three-week bench trial in September 2016.

At the time of the murder, Mr. Murray was a lieutenant and the lead case investigator, and Mr. Tischler was chief. The village would have been liable in the civil case if Mr. Tischler was liable, who as chief was an official municipal policymaker. The jury in the June civil trial also had the option to find Mr. Tischler and Mr. Murray not liable, but the village liable.

Mr. Tischler retired as chief in early 2012 and is now a St. Lawrence County district attorney investigator. Mr. Murray was promoted to chief in 2017.

The lawsuit Mr. Hillary is appealing went in front of a federal jury in U.S. District Court, Northern District of New York, from June 6 to 10. The jurors decided in favor of Mr. Murray and Mr. Tischler based on a preponderance of evidence, a lower legal standard of proof than the reasonable doubt required in criminal trials.

Mr. Hillary, the plaintiff, was represented by Mr. Klein of New York City and Mani C. Tafari of Melville. The defendants were represented by Gregg T. Johnson and Hannah H. Hage of Clifton Park. Judge Gary L. Sharpe presided over the case at the James T. Foley Courthouse in Albany.

The Fourth Amendment protects people from "unreasonable searches and seizures." Judge Sharpe had limited the scope of the trial to six hours between about 9:38 a.m. and 3:47 p.m. that Oct. 26, 2011. The jury had to decide if Mr. Murray and Mr. Tischler had enough information that would lead a "reasonable police officer" to detain Mr. Hillary on the day in question without a warrant, pending the issuance of one. The judge said the case was "not about who killed Garrett Phillips," whether police unfairly focused on Mr. Hillary as a sole suspect, or police tactics.

Visit wdt.me/M3rTTe to read more about the outcome of the federal civil trial.

Recommended Stories

  • Tacoma man sentenced to life as teen for 1997 Pittman murder to be released in a year

    The resentencing of Kimonti Carter, 43, comes in the wake of recent criminal justice reform regarding adolescents and a 2020 documentary that examined his case.

  • Brazen robbery of $60,000 Rolex in 99 Ranch parking lot shocks Asian Americans

    The attack took place in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch, one of the most popular Asian grocery stores in the East San Gabriel Valley.

  • More men seeking vasectomies after Roe v. Wade was overturned

    After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, signups for vasectomies spiked. Manuel Bojorquez was there as a young man went through the quick procedure.

  • WH says Iran giving Russia aerial drones

    During the White House briefing on Monday, national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Iran is planning to supply Russia with several hundred unmanned aerial vehicles, some of which have weapons capabilities.

  • Coronavirus tally: Biden administration plans second booster for all American adults

    All adults would become eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot under a plan being worked on by the Biden administration,

  • Pregnant Texas woman fighting HOV citation claims officer told her she’d win if she fought ticket

    Brandy Bottone believes that the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade means her unborn child counts as a second passenger.

  • Half of GOP Voters Ready to Leave Trump Behind, Poll Finds

    As Donald Trump weighs whether to open an unusually early White House campaign, a New York Times/Siena College poll shows that his post-presidential quest to consolidate his support within the Republican Party has instead left him weakened, with nearly half the party’s primary voters seeking someone different for president in 2024 and a significant number vowing to abandon him if he wins the nomination. By focusing on political payback inside his party instead of tending to wounds opened by his

  • Brothers, ages 10 and 14, surrender in deadly beating of man with traffic cone in Philadelphia

    Two brothers, 10 and 14 years old, surrendered to police Monday in the fatal beating of a 73-year-old man with a traffic cone in Philadelphia, authorities said.

  • Tech CEO Arrested in 1992 Mountain View Cold Case Slaying After DNA Breakthrough

    Mountain View Police DepartmentOn Sept. 5, 1992, computer engineer Laurie Houts, 25, was found fatally strangled in her car near a California garbage dump. Her boyfriend’s roommate was arrested in connection with the case, but two trials—and two hung juries—later, a judge dismissed the case. The roommate moved to the Netherlands soon afterward.Over the weekend, the roommate—now the chief executive of a small software company—was arrested as he landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport in N

  • Conversation with woman about tattoos led to deadly Newport News 7-Eleven shooting, police say

    Michael Faison Jr. was standing outside the front door of a Newport News 7-Eleven Friday afternoon when a woman in a powder blue dress walked past and caught his eye. Faison, 24, struck up a conversation with the woman about tattoos, and she “stopped, turned and walked back towards him,” court records say. The woman said later she didn’t think Faison, who sported a smiley face tattoo on his ...

  • Armed robbers pistol-whip man to get his $60,000 Rolex at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

    The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) is now looking for two armed men who reportedly pistol-whipped an Asian man and woman during a violent robbery outside a 99 Ranch Market over the weekend. The unidentified victims were loading their groceries into their car near a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights at around 12:35 p.m. on Saturday when two armed men approached them and demanded the male victim’s $60,000 Rolex watch, according to the authorities.

  • 911 Operator Who Refused To Send Ambulance Now Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

    A 911 operator in rural Pennsylvania who refused to send an ambulance to a home where a woman was bleeding internally is now being charged with involuntary manslaughter for that woman’s death. Leon “Lee” Price, 50, of Waynesburg was charged last week by Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Associated Press reports. The department has not immediately responded to Oxygen.com’s request for comment. In addition to involuntary manslaughter, the dispatcher was charged with reckless endangerment, an

  • Kids were being ‘loud’ at this Florida steakhouse. A diner pulled out a fork, cops say

    A disturbing incident occurred at a restaurant in Southwest Florida on Wednesday.

  • Steve Bannon’s Gambit May Have Just Put Him in New Legal Jeopardy

    Kay Nietfeld/GettyWhat started as a Steve Bannon public relations stunt may have just ended as a spectacular self-own.After nine months of refusing to answer the House Jan. 6 Committee’s questions—and fighting off related criminal contempt charges in court—the right-wing provocateur is suddenly dangling an offer to finally testify. The gambit is supposed to make the Justice Department look bad. But doing so on the eve of trial risks having him incriminate himself before Congress, then get convic

  • Father turns in son after man shot in head at local AutoZone, records show

    The suspect's father told police his son came home in a panic and packed some clothes.

  • Oklahoma Man Says Bigfoot Made Him Kill His Fishing Partner, Police Say

    Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation A day out hand fishing for catfish on the South Canadian River in Pontotoc County, Oklahoma, has turned into a murder investigation after a man claims Bigfoot forced him to kill his friend. Larry Sanders, 53, stands charged with first-degree murder after allegedly admitting first to a family member and later to police to killing his noodling fishing partner Jimmy Knighten, who Sanders claimed wanted him dead by the hand of the mythical monster Bigfoot. Noodling i

  • Rich New Yorker Accused of Raping British Tourist in Mykonos Hotel Bathroom

    Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesA 30-year-old New Yorker has been arrested on the idyllic Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly following a 22-year-old British tourist into a hotel bathroom and raping her.The woman, who has not been named due to privacy reasons, said the man, who has also not been named in accordance with Greek media laws and criminal cases, had been part of a group of American revelers who were partying at the pub. She told police that he had bragged about his famil

  • ‘Real Housewives’ Star Pleads Guilty to Scamming Elderly: ‘I’m So Sorry’

    BravoReal Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah now admits she defrauded the elderly out of millions in an elaborate telemarketing scam.Shah, 48, reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in New York on Monday that will put her behind bars for up to 14 years. She will also have to fork over $9 million in restitution to victims, the deal said.The agreement brings an end to Shah’s decade-long theft of millions off the backs of those who are “vulnerable, often elderly, working-cla

  • 2 dead following police standoff in Harper Woods with barricaded gunman

    A chaotic hours-long standoff with Harpers Wood police ended Monday morning when SWAT teams moved inside a home where officers had originally responded to a domestic violence call. Witnesses said a woman was found with stab wounds in the home and a baby was also found. It was taken out on a gurney.

  • Woman fakes 133 police reports to erase millions in debts, Texas cops say

    The scheme erased more than $3.3 million worth of debts, Texas authorities said.