Hillary and Bill Clinton have been together for nearly 50 years. Here's a timeline of their relationship.

Jillian Selzer
Hillary Bill Clinton
Hillary and Bill Clinton have been married since 1975. M. Spencer Green/AP

  • Hillary and Bill Clinton met in 1971 and have been married since 1975.

  • In 1976, Bill was elected to his first government official position with Hillary by his side.

  • Bill admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with Monica Lewinsky in 1998.

Hillary and Bill Clinton are arguably one of the most well-known couples in the public eye.

The two have been together for about 50 years, and have been involved in the political sphere for about as long, both on a state and national scale.

From major campaign wins to the growth of their family - here is a complete timeline of their relationship:

1971: They met at Yale University Library.

Hillary Clinton
Bill Clinton said he noticed Hillary in class. Susan Adkisson/Ap Images

The future president and first lady of the United States met in 1971 while studying together at Yale Law School, with their official meet happening at the library.

At the 2016 Democratic National Convention, Bill shared the story of how he met Hillary at the Yale University Library after noticing her in class, saying, "She exuded this sense of strength and self-possession that I found magnetic."

1972: A year later, they worked together on George McGovern's presidential campaign.

Bill Clinton Hillary Clinton
George McGovern lost his bid. ASSOCIATED PRESS

Early in their relationship, the former White House residents embarked on a political endeavor together as they traveled to Texas in 1972 to aid George McGovern with his presidential campaign.

According to the Texas Tribune, Bill served as McGovern's "Texas political point man" while Hillary was "responsible for registering black and Hispanic South Texas voters for the Democratic National Committee."

1973: Bill proposed to Hillary for the first time in Ennerdale, England.

Hillary Clinton Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton proposed more than once. Barry Thuma/AP Images

Hillary didn't accept Bill's first proposal.

According to ABC, Bill proposed to Hillary for the first time in 1973 in Ennerdale, England, but she initially turned him down because she "needed time." Shortly after finding a home in Arkansas, Hillary accepted Bill's proposal.

1975: They tied the knot after fours years together with just 15 guests at the ceremony.

Hillary Bill Clinton
Hillary and Bill Clinton wed in their living room. Danny Johnston/Ap Images

About two years after getting engaged, Hillary Rodham and Bill Clinton wed in the living room of their brand new home in Arkansas with a Methodist minister to officiate, according to The Knot.

Just 15 people attended the private ceremony, but the newlyweds welcomed hundreds of friends to a backyard reception.

1976: Bill was elected to his first government official position in Arkansas.

hillary clinton bill clinton
This would be the start of Bill Clinton's political career. B. Arthur/AP

Bill's first successful foray into politics came with his election to Arkansas Attorney General in 1976 when he ran unopposed.

His nomination and election came after a failed run at the House of Representatives in 1974, according to CNN. He lost to the Republican incumbent, John Paul Hammerschmidt.

1978: He then became the second-youngest governor of Arkansas.

hillary bill clinton
Bill Clinton was just 32 at the time. Danny Johnston/AP

After a two-year stint as the Attorney General, Clinton was elected the governor of Arkansas in 1978 at just 32 years old.

At the time, he was the youngest governor in the country and the second-youngest governor in the state of Arkansas's history, according to The Encyclopedia of Arkansas History & Culture.

1980: The two welcomed their first and only child, Chelsea Clinton.

Hillary Clinton Bill Clinton
Chelsea Clinton joined the family in 1980. DONALD R. BROYLES/AP

The couple became parents to Chelsea Victoria Clinton in February 1980.

As the only child of the couple, Chelsea spent the first 12 years of her life in Arkansas before moving to Washington DC to become the first daughter.

Chelsea currently serves as the Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation, a board member of Foundation affiliate Clinton Health Access Initiative.

The 1990s: During Bill's presidential campaign, the "Whitewater controversy" rocked the couple's budding legacy.

bill hillary clinton
The controversy began with an investigation into real-estate investments. Chris O'Meara/AP

In the 1990s, the "Whitewater controversy" rocked the couple's budding legacy when the United States Office of Independent Counsel investigated the couple in relation to their investment in 230 acres of riverfront land in Arkansas in 1978.

To develop the land into vacation homes, Bill and Hillary formed the Whitewater Development Corporation with James (Jim) and Susan McDougal.

The project failed and Jim McDougal bought a small savings and loan association, and, according to Vox "renamed it Madison Guaranty, and defrauded both it and the small-business investment firm Capital Management Services to the tune of $3 million."

The Clintons came under investigation after it was alleged they were involved in the defrauding.

Of the controversy, according to The Washington Post, in 1994, "The House and Senate Banking committees begin hearings on Whitewater. Twenty-nine Clinton administration officials are subpoenaed or testify at congressional hearings. All are cleared of any wrongdoing."

In her 2003 memoir "Living History," Hillary only briefly acknowledged the controversy, simply writing there were "public relations mistakes in how we handled the growing controversy'' and ''Whitewater never seemed real because it wasn't."

1992: Bill was elected 42nd President of the United States and Hillary became first lady.

Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton beat George H.W. Bush. Ralf-Finn Hestoft/AP

In 1992, Bill Clinton was elected 42nd President of the United States, beating Republican incumbent George H.W. Bush, with 370 electoral votes against Bush's 168.

He was inaugurated January 20, 1993, making Hillary and Chelsea the official first lady and first daughter, respectively.

He was re-elected for a second term in 1996.

1994: Paula Jones filed a lawsuit against Bill, alleging he made unwanted advances toward her in 1991.

Paula Jones
Paula Jones alleged that Bill Clinton exposed himself and propositioned her. John Hayes/AP

Four years before the Monica Lewinsky scandal broke, Paula Jones, a former employee of the State of Arkansas' Industrial Development Commission, sued Bill Clinton, alleging that he exposed himself and propositioned her at a conference in Little Rock.

Judge Susan Webber Wright ruled in favor of Clinton stating that the claims did not amount to sexual assault and that Jones had no evidence she'd been punished or emotionally afflicted.

Jones appealed for a settlement of $850,000, only $200,000 of which didn't go to legal fees.

1998: News surfaced of Bill's affair with then-White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Monica Lewinsky
Bill Clinton pictured with Monica Lewinsky. Uncredited/AP

In 1998, news broke of President Clinton's 1995 affair with then-22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which eventually led to his impeachment by the House.

Several news outlets broke the story of the alleged sexual relationship in January of that year and Bill Clinton denied them.

Hillary denied the claims, even going so far as to characterize the accusations against Bill as a "vast right-wing conspiracy."

Although Lewinsky initially denied the claims in regards to the Paula Jones case, she later confirmed the relationship and testified twice in front of the grand jury and handed over to prosecutors a dark blue dress that she alleged may contain physical evidence of her sexual relationship with Bill Clinton.

August 1998: Bill privately confirmed to Hillary his relationship with Lewinsky.

Hillary Bill Clinton
Hillary said she was "furious." J. Scott Applewhite/AP

In an interview with ABC's Barbara Walters in 2003, Hillary divulged the details of Bill's confession of the Lewinsky affair to Hillary: "I was furious," she said. "I was dumbfounded, I was … just beside myself with anger and disappointment. You know, I couldn't imagine how he could have done that to me or to anyone else, and that's what I basically told him on that long ago morning."

"He just kept saying that he was very sorry over and over again," she said.

August 17, 1998: Bill Clinton admitted to having inappropriate relations with Monica Lewinsky.

Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton appeared on national TV to confront the scandal. Greg Gibson/AP

In August, amidst his trial, President Clinton submitted to hours of videotaped testimony from Independent Counsel Ken Starr's prosecutors for the grand jury.

Clinton admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with Lewinsky on national TV.

1998-1999: Bill was impeached and acquitted by the House.

Bill Clinton
Bill Clinton was impeached for perjury. Doug Mills/AP

During his second term, Bill Clinton was impeached in December 1998 by the House following the news of the Lewinsky scandal, on the grounds that Clinton committed perjury and obstruction of justice.

But the charges weren't drawn in response to Lewinsky, but to Paula Jones' lawsuit four years earlier.

The proceedings lasted two months, with Clinton being acquitted in February of 1999, in a 55-45 vote against his impeachment, according to Time magazine.

The couple moved to Chappaqua, New York, in 2001 after Bill's second term ended.

Bill Hillary Clinton
The two are pictured at their home in Chappaqua, New York. Chris Hondros /GettyImages

Once Bill Clinton's second term as president ended in 2001, the couple moved to Chappaqua, New York, to pursue other endeavors, according to The History Channel.

Bill began consulting for humanitarian and public policy groups while Hillary entered the political world.

2001: Hillary took her turn at elected office.

Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton won a seat in the Senate. Denis Paquin/AP

The career tables turned after the Clintons moved to Chappaqua as Hillary made her own foray into politics as she ran and won a seat in the Senate.

She served as a senator for New York from 2001 to 2009.

2003: Hillary publicly acknowledged the Monica Lewinsky scandal in her memoir, "Living History."

Hillary Clinton Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton addressed her husband's affair. Tina Fineberg/AP

Though it had been five years since the Monica Lewinsky scandal, Hillary had yet to make comments about her own personal feelings regarding the affair.

But in her 2003 memoir "Living History," she wrote, "I didn't know whether our marriage could — or should — survive such a stinging betrayal, but I knew I had to work through my feelings carefully, on my own timetable," calling the decision to stay with Clinton one of "the most difficult decisions I have made in my life."

2009: Hillary returned to the White House as Secretary of State to then-president Barack Obama.

Hillary Clinton Barack Obama
Hillary Clinton was Barack Obama's Secretary of State. Win McNamee /GettyImages

After Barack Obama's historic win in the 2008 presidential election, Hillary Clinton returned to the White House nearly a decade after she left it, but this time in a new role.

Obama appointed Clinton as his Secretary of State following her unsuccessful bid for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008.

2014: The Clintons became first-time grandparents when their daughter gave birth to her first child, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky.

Hillary Bill Clinton
The Clintons became grandparents. Spencer Platt /GettyImages

In 2014, the Clintons became grandparents for the first time as their only daughter welcomed her first child, Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky, into the world.

Both the former president and secretary of state tweeted the news, with Bill addressing Charlotte directly in an endearing tweet, and Hillary expressing her excitement over her new grandma status.

2015: They celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary just before a Democratic primary debate.

hillary bill clinton
The Clinton's have been married for over 40 years. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

In 2015, the Clintons celebrated and prepared for two major milestones in their relationship — their 40th anniversary on October 11 and the first Democratic debate of Hillary's presidential run on October 13.

2016: Just before the presidential election, they became grandparents again to Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.

Hilary Bill clinton
The second grandchild was born before Hillary's presidential campaign. Greg Broome/AP

Five months before the 2016 presidential election, Hillary and Bill became grandparents the second time over when their daughter Chelsea gave birth to her son, Aidan Clinton Mezvinsky.

Both Hillary and Bill tweeted their happy sentiments, with Hillary saying, "What a joy being with our new grandson, Aidan. So grateful. -H." and Bill writing, "Aidan has made two dads very happy this Father's Day. Hillary and I are thrilled for Marc and Chelsea!" according to CNN.

2016: Hillary lost the presidential election, conceding to Donald Trump.

Hillary Bill Clinton
Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election in 2016. Win McNamee /GettyImages

After her loss in the 2016 presidential election, Hillary detailed the moments following her concession, writing in her third memoir "What Happened," that she laid in bed after she conceded to Trump and "stared at the ceiling," according to CNN.

She wrote of her husband's consolation, saying, "Bill took my hand, and we just lay there."

2016: The family then retreated to their Chappaqua home for some downtime post-election.

Hillary Clinton Bill Clinton
The duo returned to Chappaqua, New York. Greg Allen/AP

Just days after her loss, the Clintons settled back into her Chappaqua and laid decidedly low, with a viral tweet showing Hillary exploring the scenery of Chappaqua with her dog.

She told NPR in an interview that she often takes walks with her husband, saying, "... I had a lot to think about. And I think well when I'm walking. I sort of clear my mind."

September 2017: Hillary's memoir, "What Happened" featured a tribute to Bill.

Hillary Clinton Bill
She called Bill her "greatest champion." Win McNamee /GettyImages

Hillary released her third memoir, "What Happened," in September of 2017, which reflects on her election journey, career, and personal life in candor.

She included a sentimental ode to Bill in her book, reflecting on the high points of their 40-plus years together, saying, "He has been my partner in life and my greatest champion since the moment we met."

October 2018: The couple announced a joint speaking tour.

Hillary Bill Clinton
The couple will be speaking throughout the US. Justin Sullivan/GettyImages

Bill and Hillary Clinton announced they would be embarking on a speaking tour throughout the United States and Canada starting in November 2018, according to the Washington Post.

The engagements are marketed as "An Evening with the Clintons" and will focus on the 2016 election and pivotal moments from the Clintons' careers.

December 2018: They postponed a tour appearance in Sugar Land, Texas, to attend George H.W. Bush's funeral.

George H.W. Bush&#39;s funeral
They attended the funeral alongside Barack and Michelle Obama. Pool/GettyImages

Following the passing of former President George H.W. Bush, the Clintons postponed their appearance in Sugar Land, Texas, to attend Bush's funeral services in Washington, DC.

Hillary made the announcement via Twitter, saying, "Bill and I will be traveling to Washington to pay our respects to President George H.W. Bush and his family at the funeral this week. We were greatly looking forward to being in Houston for our event this week, and are excited to come back next year as soon as we find a date."

July 2019: The couple welcomed their third grandchild.

Chelsea Clinton
Chelsea Clinton has three kids. David Levenson/Getty Images

Chelsea Clinton welcomed her third child, Jasper Clinton Mezvinsky, in July 2019.

This is Bill and Hillary's third grandchild, and Hillary tweeted that she and Bill were "thrilled."

January 2021: The pair attended Joe Biden's presidential inauguration.

hillary bill clinton president biden inauguration
Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton on January 20, 2021. MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The couple attended Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021.

Other former presidents and their partners — George and Laura Bush, Barack and Michelle Obama — were also in attendance.

Read More:

Shocking things you didn't know about every US president

22 artists who have spoken out against President Trump playing their music at his events

12 celebrities who are outspoken Republicans

Read the original article on Insider

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Michelle Obama hugs Joe Biden’s grandchildren as she arrives at inauguration

    Former first lady seemed delighted to greet members of the Biden family

  • China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

    China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

  • Donald Trump gracelessly leaves the stage

    Donald Trump bragged about his tax cuts and attempted to take credit for an anticipated economic boom under President Biden to the smattering of supporters his team was able to corral for the event.

  • Former NBA player stages one-man inauguration protest

    The District of Columbia was prepared for violence as President Biden was inaugurated on Wednesday. Following the riotous insurrection staged by supporters of then-President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, much of the downtown area in the nation's capital was turned into a fortified "red zone" patrolled by thousands of members of the National Guard. However, the anticipated large pro-Trump demonstrations did not take place, but one man did take to the streets to protest Biden's victory: former NBA player David Wood.&nbsp;Clothed in religious and patriotic paraphernalia, Wood told Yahoo News that he is confident that Biden will resign or be arrested for committing voter fraud shortly after taking office — though he does not personally subscribe to the QAnon conspiracy that makes similar baseless claims.

  • Heroic Capitol Police officer who fended off Senate from mob will escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris had a fitting escort to walk her up the stairs of the Capitol on Wednesday: Eugene Goodman, the lone, Black police officer who bravely lured rioters away from the Senate chamber during the invasion of the Capitol building earlier this month. Goodman is the new acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, and a candidate for the Congressional Gold Medal, one of the highest honors a civilian can receive. "I've always said, if bullets start ripping through, I'm finding Goodman," a friend of Goodman's told The Washington Post. "He's been in hostile firefights [in Iraq], so he knows how to keep his head."Goodman will also accompany Harris on the presidential platform on Wednesday, where she will be sworn in as vice president of the United States. > NEW: Eugene Goodman, the Capitol Police officer who put himself in harms way while defending the building from a violent mob, has been named the Acting Deputy House Sergeant at Arms.> > Goodman will escort Vice President-elect Kamala Harris up the stairs of the Capitol today. pic.twitter.com/n3FGg0jRtp> > -- CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Clyburn says George W. Bush called him 'the savior' over his Biden endorsement Biden's team reportedly fears the new COVID-19 variant is even worse than they thought

  • Houston police veteran lied about entering Capitol, feds say

    Tam Dinh Pham of the Houston police department was part of the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. A veteran Houston police officer is in trouble after attending the U.S. Capitol riots in Washington, D.C., then lying about it. Officer Tam Dinh Pham joined the deadly mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

  • Kremlin brushes aside Western calls to release Navalny

    The Kremlin on Tuesday brushed aside calls from the West to release opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who was arrested upon his return to Russia from Germany following treatment for poisoning with a nerve agent. Moscow called his case “an absolutely internal matter.” Navalny blames his poisoning on President Vladimir Putin's government, which has denied it.

  • Eric Trump says he will 'never forget Buckingham Palace' as family seen in tears at farewell ceremony

    Eric Trump said he will "never forget Buckingham Palace" as he looked back on his father's four years in office after a tearful farewell ceremony. The president's second eldest son said it had been the honour of his life to have had a "front row seat to the most remarkable and consequential presidencies in American history". He went on to enumerate his father's achievements in office, listing his tax cuts, support for the second Amendment and Middle East peace deals. He singled out his visit to the UK, which included a State banquet hosted by the Queen in 2019. "I will never forget Buckingham Palace and the beaches of Normandy," he said in a tweet. "It's truly a journey I will never forget," he said.

  • Connecticut man charged in attack on police officer who was trapped in doors at Capitol riot

    Patrick Edward McCaughey allegedly told the officer, “Come on man, you are going to get squished, just go home.”

  • Senate's top Democrat, Republican seek path to guide 50-50 chamber

    Facing a 50-50 partisan split in the U.S. Senate, the chamber's top Democrat and Republican discussed adopting a power-sharing deal similar to one struck two decades ago in similar circumstances, a Democratic spokesman said on Tuesday. Democrat Chuck Schumer, set to become majority leader on Wednesday thanks to incoming Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote, told the chamber's top Republican, Mitch McConnell, that he favored adopting a deal along the lines of the 2001 arrangement "without extraneous changes from either side," a Schumer spokesman said.

  • ‘What happened?’: QAnon followers left upset and angry as conspiracy theory’s ‘storm’ fails to materialise

    Followers of QAnon have been left upset and angry in the wake of the apparent collapse of the conspiracy theory. Followers had hoped for mass arrests of their enemies and the final proof that their faith in the unknown person named Q and Donald Trump had not been misplaced. The baseless QAnon theory suggests, without any evidence, that argued that a group of powerful, Satan-worshipping people running a cannibalistic child sexual abuse ring.

  • Biden to sign 15 executive actions on Day One

    President-elect Joe Biden is expected to sign 15 executive actions upon taking office Wednesday, immediately reversing key Trump administration policies. Why it matters: The 15 actions — aimed at issues like climate change and immigration — mark more drastic immediate steps compared with the two day-one actions from Biden's four predecessors combined, according to incoming White House press secretary Jen Psaki.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: The actions are the first of many, Psaki said in a news release, as Biden works "to address the four crises that he's laid out" — COVID-19, the economic crisis, racial injustice and climate change. * "In the coming days and weeks we will be announcing additional executive actions that confront these challenges and deliver on the President-elect's promises to the American people," Psaki said, "including revoking the ban on military service by transgender Americans, and reversing the Mexico City policy." Highlights * Moving to rejoin Paris Climate Agreement * Asking the Department of Education to extend student loan relief * An executive order to rescind Keystone XL pipeline permit * Rejoining the World Health Organization * Asking the CDC to "immediately" extend eviction restrictions * Reversing Trump's travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries * Temporarily halting oil and gas leasing in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge * An initiative on advancing racial equity in federal policymakingGo deeper: See the full listSupport safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • UK: 'Genocide' clause to China trade deals narrowly defeated

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson narrowly avoided a defeat in Parliament on Tuesday after lawmakers voted against a controversial proposal seeking to bar trade deals with any country deemed by the U.K. High Court to be committing genocide. The amendment to the government’s post-Brexit trade bill was largely designed to force international action in addressing China’s alleged human rights abuses against the Uighur minority in the far western Xinjiang region.

  • 19 Stylish Bar Cabinets to Elevate Your Space in 2021

    Store your stemware and sauvignon blanc in styleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Justice Department drops COVID-19 insider trading case against GOP Sen. Richard Burr

    Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) said Tuesday that the Justice Department has informed him it will not prosecute him for insider trading, making him the last of five senators known to have been investigated for selling stocks right before the market crashed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Burr sold up to $1.7 million worth of stock on Feb. 13, 2020, days after receiving briefings on the emerging coronavirus threat. Burr at the time was chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate health committee.Burr has acknowledged he sold the shares because of the pandemic, but says he was guided solely by public news sources, specifically CNBC's Asia health and science reporting. After the FBI executed a search warrant and seized his cellphone in May, he stepped down as chairman of the Intelligence Committee. Democrats take control of the Senate on Wednesday, and it's unclear if Burr will seek the top GOP slot on either the intelligence or health committees now that the investigation is over.Three of the other senators investigated for possible insider trading — Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), James Inhofe (R-Okla.), and Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) — were cleared in May. An investigation into Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.)'s stock trades expanded but then was closed in August, The New York Times reports. Perdue and Loeffler were both defeated in special elections earlier this month and their Democratic successors will be sworn in Wednesday.Burr has already said he plans to step down after his term ends in 2022, but the timing of his exculpation, on the final day of the Trump administration, raised some eyebrows. President Trump was not a fan of Burr, who led a bipartisan investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 election, though Burr will now sit as a juror in Trump's second impeachment trial.It was always a steep climb for prosecutors to prove criminality in congressional insider trading cases, The Washington Post reports. "The law under which Burr was investigated — the Stock Act, which prohibits members of Congress and other federal officials from trading on information they glean from their government work — has not been used as the basis for a criminal charge since it was passed in 2012."More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Only a sprinkling of Trump supporters showed up at state capitols to protest Biden's inauguration QAnon believers are realizing their entire conspiracy was a hoax as Biden is sworn in

  • Georgia lawyer said he kicked in Pelosi's door, she could've been 'torn into little pieces'

    Suspect William McCall Calhoun Jr. faces a host of charges stemming from the Jan. 6 pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

  • Democrats to take working control of U.S. Senate Wednesday when three sworn in

    Three new Democratic U.S. senators, including the winners of a pair of Georgia races and the successor to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, are set to be sworn in on Wednesday, a source familiar with the planning said, giving the party a working majority in the chamber. Georgia's Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as well as California's Alex Padilla, should be sworn in once the Senate reconvenes after the midday inauguration of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden and Harris, the source said, asking not to be identified.

  • China labels Pompeo 'doomsday clown' over genocide claims

    China’s Foreign Ministry described outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday as a “doomsday clown” and said his designation of China as a perpetrator of genocide and crimes against humanity was merely “a piece of wastepaper.” The allegations of abuses against Muslim minority groups in China's Xinjiang region are “outright sensational pseudo-propositions and a malicious farce concocted by individual anti-China and anti-Communist forces represented by Pompeo,” spokesperson Hua Chunying told reporters at a daily briefing.

  • Only a sprinkling of Trump supporters showed up at state capitols to protest Biden's inauguration

    In the wake of the deadly riot in the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month, the FBI had warned that armed protests were being planned in every state capital. But though it was still early in much of America as President Biden was sworn in just before noon Eastern time, the handful of pro-Trump demonstrators who actually showed up were largely disappointed by the turnout, to say the least:> Mark Leggiero is the one lone Trump supporter out in front of the NYS Capitol. He says he expected a few thousand ppl here and is disappointed. He said he drove 45 minutes for a peaceful protest pic.twitter.com/hDtCLYFpLq> > -- Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) January 20, 2021> So far, two protesters are here at the Kansas State Capitol to protest the election. pic.twitter.com/huii3mpjIS> > -- Nolan Roth KAKE (@NolanRothKAKE) January 20, 2021> At the State Capitol in Sacramento, a lone Trump supporter wearing a red MAGA hat protested as President Biden took the oath of office Wednesday. > > : @dustingardiner> > Live InaugurationDay updates >> https://t.co/WowWEMPI7l pic.twitter.com/QaSrlvomgd> > -- San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 20, 2021> Greetings from Concord, N.H. https://t.co/jD3k47cLIc pic.twitter.com/MxFe4bqROF> > -- Ruth Graham (@publicroad) January 20, 2021> At 12 Noon the scene outside of the Michigan State Capitol is a quiet one. Just a handful of demonstrators out along S. Capitol Avenue. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/JCedFflugr> > -- Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) January 20, 2021In other states, nobody showed up at all:> As ceremonies continue in DC, all quiet at the Washington state Capitol in Olympia. Zero demonstrators. InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fwxolDsLDt> > -- Drew Mikkelsen (@drewmikkelsenk5) January 20, 2021> There's a large presence of law enforcement and members of the Ky. National Guard at the Kentucky state Capitol in Frankfort - but so far, all is quiet. @heraldleader pic.twitter.com/EugXcLLKbO> > -- Ryan C. Hermens (@ryanhermens) January 20, 2021> All is quiet at the Utah State Capitol. No protesters that I've seen. The @UTNationalGuard is here again to respond, if needed. So far, I'm told no chatter of any local Inauguration related protests. @fox13 utpol Utah pic.twitter.com/ym9pCyFyuD> > -- Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) January 20, 2021Meanwhile, in Montana, the only protester to show up ... was a counterprotester. > INAGURATION DAY: So far, a quiet morning at the Montana State Capitol. pic.twitter.com/KXsy7DdB2w> > -- KFBB (@KFBB) January 20, 2021More stories from theweek.com Bernie Sanders steals the inauguration with his grumpy chic outfit Clyburn says George W. Bush called him 'the savior' over his Biden endorsement Biden's team reportedly fears the new COVID-19 variant is even worse than they thought