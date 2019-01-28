Hillary Clinton 'still considering 2020 presidential run'

Hillary Clinton has not ruled out running for president in 2020, a new report claims.

The former US senator and secretary of state has told friends that she is "not closing the doors" on her Oval Office ambitions.

CNN correspondent Jeff Zeleny said during an appearance on Inside Politics: "I'm told by three people that as recently as this week, she was telling people that look, given all this news from the indictments, particularly the Roger Stone indictment, she talked to several people, saying 'look, I'm not closing the doors to this.'"

"It does not mean that there's a campaign-in-waiting, or a plan in the works," he added.

Ms Clinton was the Democratic nominee for president in 2016 but lost to Donald Trump in a seismic upset, though she did win the popular vote.

She was the first woman to ever run for president through securing the nomination of a major political party.

But the Democratic field for the 2020 election is already crowded with Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Tulsi Gabbard and Kirsten Gillibrand among the politicians eyeing a run for the White House.

A clear frontrunner is yet to emerge and though more than eighteen months remain until the election, more candidates for the Democratic nomination are expected to declare soon.

"I think we have to at least leave our mind open to the possibility that [Clinton] is still talking about it," Mr Zeleny said.

"She wants to take on Trump. Could she win a Democratic primary to do it? I don't know the answer to that."