Hillary Clinton calls 2018 'a dark time for our country' in sombre new year message

Hillary Clinton has described 2018 as a “dark time” for America in a new year Instagram post.

The Democrat former presidential candidate said she was “grateful to everyone who brought light into it” – including activists, journalists, election organisers, candidates and protesters.

The former secretary of state called for more light in the coming year to make it “as bright as possible”.

“In many ways, 2018 was a dark time for our country,” Ms Clinton wrote.

“As it ends, I’m grateful to everyone who brought light into it: activists who protected kids at the border, journalists who stood up for truth.

“Organisers who mobilised voters for the 2018 elections, candidates who ran races with grit and inspiration, voters who made their voices heard, and absolutely everyone who marched, donated, called, and protested to fight for the values we share. Here’s to more light in 2019, and to a shared commitment to make it as bright as possible. Happy New Year.”

The post was accompanied with a 1996 photo of herself, her husband and former president Bill Clinton, and their daughter Chelsea.

The photo was taken as the family watched fireworks to celebrate Mr Clinton’s second presidential victory.

Ms Clinton has not ruled out running against US president Donald Trump in 2020.

Asked whether she would run again by journalist Kara Swisher in October, Ms Clinton initially said no.

But when pressed on the issue, Ms Clinton said: “Well I’d like to be president.

“I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done.”

She continued: “I mean we have confused everybody in the world, including ourselves. We have confused our friends and our enemies.

“They have no idea what the United States stands for, what we’re likely to do, what we think is important, so the work would be work that I feel very well prepared for, having been at the Senate for eight years, having been a diplomat in the state department, and it’s just going to be a lot of heavy lifting.”

Asked if she personally would be doing any “lifting”, Ms Clinton said: “I have no idea.”

“I’m not even going to even think about it till we get through this November 6 election about what’s going to happen after that,” she said. “But I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure we have a Democrat in the White House come January of 2021.”