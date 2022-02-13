Hillary Clinton Debuts New Hat To Mock Donald Trump's Document Shredding

The recent reports that Donald Trump“never stopped ripping” up documents while he was president, flushed some down the toilet, and absconded with at least 15 boxes of White House papers (including pages marked as classified) when he left office, made Hillary Clinton tip her new, hilarious hat while trolling her old rival.

Clinton highlighted the latest merchandise being offered by her nonprofit Onward Together — a cap sporting the phrase “But Her Emails” — in an Instagram post and tweet on Friday.

They’re described as “black unstructured dad hats” that are union-made in America.

Just in time for Galentine's Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets...



A limited edition hat is in the @onwardtogether store now. https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNYpic.twitter.com/rF7EeOKXm4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 11, 2022

The most important element is the phrase, which is frequently used to slam back at the cascade of Trump’s continually emerging eye-popping behavior while president. Yet he acted positively outraged while campaigning against Clinton at her history of sending emails on a private service while she was secretary of state in the Obama administration.

He still has his fans chanting “Lock her up!” because of the emails. She was cleared of wrongdoing after extensive investigations.

Clinton wrote on Instagram that the new hats were being offered “just in time for Galentine’s Day, and the news that Trump was flushing documents down White House toilets.” (Galentine’s Day is a made-up holiday popularized in NBC’s “Parks and Recreation.”)

The black versions of the hats were already sold out on Saturday.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) tried to humiliate Clinton over the hats, responding in a tweet: “This is just sad.” But Twitter critics weren’t having it.

This is just sad. https://t.co/beeZGDfJ0N — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2022

We agree. Flushing classified documents down the toilet shouldn't even be in the same conversation as deleting Nana's quiche recipe email, but here we are — individual 1 (@FredDibean) February 12, 2022

So you are saying flushing documents is ok, but wearing a hat is sad. And you are part of our government why? — grandma against Trump (@BettyChristin18) February 12, 2022

